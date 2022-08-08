This New Trader Joe's Item Makes the Perfect Two-Ingredient Dip
We love anything that can be made quickly and with minimal ingredients. So when we saw Trader Joe's release a new flavor of their Crunchy Chili Onion flavored oil, we knew we needed it immediately. Not only does the new Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion work great as a traditional chili crisp on eggs, tacos, and nachos, but also it makes the best dip.
Whether you're in a pinch or simply just craving the zesty, spicy flavors of the Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion, then all you need is a jar of the condiment plus a container of sour cream.
How to Make Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion Sour Cream Dip
To make the two-ingredient dip, add 4 tablespoons of Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion (oil and crunchy pieces) to the entire container of sour cream. Mix it together and, boom, you've got the best chip or veggie dip ever.
The creamy Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion dip has a delicious mixture of lime, garlic, and jalapeño flavors that tastes great on tortilla chips, veggies, pretzels, and even regular old potato chips. We bet it'd even make a great taco, burrito, or nacho topping.
In addition to making this dip, Trader Joe's recommends using the Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion on seafood tacos, turkey burgers, Italian sausage, eggs, and pho — and Trader Joe's fans suggest using it on veggies, burgers, and even potato salad.
Trader Joe's advises that this tasty product is only available while supplies last, so you might want to move your TJ's run up to today.
A Different Dip Variation
By the way, if you happen to have the OG Crunchy Chili Onion at home, you can use that to make a similar sour cream-based dip. Use the same measurements, 4 tablespoons of chili oil (crunchy pieces and all) to the whole container of sour cream. Just like the jalapeño lime and onion version, the Chili Onion dip tastes great with tortilla chips, veggies, pretzels, and potato chips. This one is a little milder if you aren't a big spicy food fan, which lets the onion and garlic flavors shine through.