My New Favorite Trader Joe's Dessert Is Only Available For a Limited Time

In a world with mustard- and vegetable-flavored ice creams, I have to say I'm thankful that Trader Joe's is sticking to a true dessert ice cream — even if it is an ice cream flavored like another dessert. Trader Joe's has some really delicious seasonal ice cream flavors — the Wildberry Cheesecake is a must-try — and it just added a brand new flavor to the lineup: Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream.

I was immediately intrigued because banana pudding is delicious on its own, so how could it not be delicious in ice cream form? However, I have to admit I was a little intimidated when I got to the checkout and the TJ's cashier said "have you tried this before?" After I responded no, they followed up with "well, do you like the taste of artificial banana in candy?"

Trader Joes Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream Credit: Trader Joe's

The "artificial" description really threw me off. But, I told the cashier that I didn't love fake banana flavors to which, they responded, "oh yeah, me neither, but this ice cream is delicious."

Ok, way to bury the lead. They then continued telling me that what makes the ice cream so good is the vanilla-flavored wafer cookies and salted caramel swirl. As I was walking out the door, I was getting really excited to do a taste test — this interaction told me that I should keep spoons in my car for that exact purpose.

After driving home, my mouth watering the whole time, I was able to dig in. It was so good I couldn't stop myself from going in for two, three, and four more spoonfuls.

The banana flavor really isn't artificial like I was worried about, it just tastes like sweet banana-flavored ice cream (which is exactly what it is). It'd be like using a banana-flavored pudding mix in your banana pudding.

It's perfectly creamy, and as the cashier said, the bite-sized vanilla wafers and salted caramel really pull the whole dessert together. It embodies all the flavors you love from banana pudding in a frozen form.

Trader Joe's Banana Pudding ice cream is a must-have for anyone with a sweet tooth looking for a special, cool treat to end the summer.