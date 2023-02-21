Red Lobster Just Announced It's Adding Four New Frozen Offerings to Its Grocery Line—Here's Everything We Know

Who doesn't love Red Lobster's seafood offerings and, of course, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits? We know we do, which is why we're constantly shopping Red Lobster's at-home line that sells ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits and various biscuit mixes. However, if you've wanted to enjoy anything other than biscuits, you'd have to make a trip to your local Red Lobster.

That is until now, because Red Lobster announced it's creating its first-ever at-home frozen seafood line. The new line-up will feature four products, including two that are made with Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix—how could you pass up more Cheddar Bay Biscuits?

The new ready-to-bake frozen seafood includes Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod, Coconut Shrimp Bites, and Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp.

The Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod and Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp are both breaded with Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix and will have the same garlicky, herby, cheesy taste as the iconic biscuits. The Coconut Shrimp Bites are tossed in crispy coconut pieces and served with a Sweet Chili Sauce. The Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp features garlic, herbs, cream cheese, and shrimp coated with Parmesan breading.

Red Lobster's frozen seafood will roll out in grocery stores nationwide—you can find each products' availability near you on the Red Lobster at Home's site. The new products will join the already beloved Red Lobster at Home line, which consists of frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, Honey Butter Biscuit Mix, and Gluten Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix.

With the new line's inception, you won't have to use your last pack of Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix to hand-bread your seafood—which means more biscuits for you!