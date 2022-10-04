Food News and Trends The New Purple M&M Character's Flavor Is Here and We Have Thoughts What do you want first: the good news or the bad news? By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a news and trending writer at Allrecipes, covering everything from exciting product releases to the newest TikTok trends and why food tastes better at certain restaurants. Education: Her editorial career began at Ohio University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism and served as the editor-in-chief of Southeast Ohio magazine, an award-winning regional magazine and the first student-produced regional publication in the country. Experience: After graduating, she wrote lifestyle content and city news for Pittsburgh Magazine and created a Disney newsletter and blog, Wishes & Wayfinding. As a freelance writer, she has contributed to publications such as Good Housekeeping and Insider. In her time at Allrecipes, she has researched and written hundreds of articles on a variety of topics, including how-to guides, food news and trends, and product reviews. The kitchen tool I can't live without? All I ever need in my kitchen is my air fryer. It's the best kitchen purchase I've ever made. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: M&M's Just last week we learned that a new M&M character was joining the six-character lineup for the first time in a decade. The Purple M&M made her star-studded debut in a music video called "I'm Just Gonna Be Me." Purple joins Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange, and Brown as M&M's "spokescandy." She is the third female in the group and is known for her "earnest self-expression, self-awareness, authenticity, and confidence," according to the brand. M&M's announced that not only will Purple be featured on her first pack hitting stores in February 2023, but that pack will contain a brand new flavor: Caramel Cold Brew. M&M's The new Caramel Cold Brew M&M's include a bold coffee flavor, chewy caramel, and the classic M&M's milk chocolate all coated in a candy shell. While the flavor sounds delicious and is sure to be a hit amongst coffee drinkers, we have one issue with the new offering. Even though Purple is gracing us with her presence on the pack, there isn't actually going to be a purple-colored M&M in the mix. Despite the fact that M&M's offers candy customizations with 15 different colors, the brand doesn't have a purple M&M to match its new character. The closest offering is lilac, which is much lighter than the new spokescandy. Maybe we'll see a new purple color inside the bag some day, but for now, you'll just have to admire Purple on the outside of the pack. With that being said, we can't wait to try this new coffee offering — and if nothing else, we sure can relate to Purple sipping on a cold brew that's the size of her body. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit