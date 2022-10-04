The New Purple M&M Character's Flavor Is Here and We Have Thoughts

Just last week we learned that a new M&M character was joining the six-character lineup for the first time in a decade. The Purple M&M made her star-studded debut in a music video called "I'm Just Gonna Be Me."

Purple joins Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange, and Brown as M&M's "spokescandy." She is the third female in the group and is known for her "earnest self-expression, self-awareness, authenticity, and confidence," according to the brand.

M&M's announced that not only will Purple be featured on her first pack hitting stores in February 2023, but that pack will contain a brand new flavor: Caramel Cold Brew.

M&M's

The new Caramel Cold Brew M&M's include a bold coffee flavor, chewy caramel, and the classic M&M's milk chocolate all coated in a candy shell.

While the flavor sounds delicious and is sure to be a hit amongst coffee drinkers, we have one issue with the new offering. Even though Purple is gracing us with her presence on the pack, there isn't actually going to be a purple-colored M&M in the mix.

Despite the fact that M&M's offers candy customizations with 15 different colors, the brand doesn't have a purple M&M to match its new character. The closest offering is lilac, which is much lighter than the new spokescandy.

Maybe we'll see a new purple color inside the bag some day, but for now, you'll just have to admire Purple on the outside of the pack. With that being said, we can't wait to try this new coffee offering — and if nothing else, we sure can relate to Purple sipping on a cold brew that's the size of her body.