The Best New Products at Sam's Club This Month

If there's one thing we love about shopping at Sam's Club (besides the bulk items at great prices, of course), it's the exclusive products that only members can get their hands on. This month, we got a sneak peek at the brand new products that will be hitting Sam's Club's shelves in August — and let's just say Sam's customers are in for a treat. Take a look at the top five new products that we'll be adding to our shopping list this month.

Grape Soda Grapes

Credit: Sam's Club

Maybe you've heard of cotton candy-flavored grapes before, but what about Sam's Club's own Grape Soda Grapes? The store developed this special variety of grapes that taste like grape soda. The packaging describes them as having an "intense grape flavor." This is the first time the grapes will be available at all club stores, so grab them for $6.98 while they last!

SmartFood Frank's RedHot Popcorn

Credit: Sam's Club

Attention spicy food lovers! This hot sauce-flavored popcorn is way too good to pass up. The limited-edition offering is just what you'd imagine hot and spicy popcorn to taste like: like you put a big spoonful of Franks' RedHot in your popcorn bowl. You can't get SmartFood's RedHot popcorn anywhere else, so grab a bag (or a few bags) for $5.98 for a limited time.

Taste of the South Slow Cooker Sausage and Cheese Dip

Credit: Sam's Club

We loved Taste of the South's Fried Pickles & Buttermilk Ranch dip, so we're bound to love the new Slow Cooker Sausage and Cheese Dip. The 24-ounce container of dip is the perfect hearty appetizer and it's delicious served hot, cold, or at room temperature. Pick up a container for $7.48 before your next potluck, picnic, or tailgate.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Cookie Butter Bar Cake

It's never too early to start dreaming about fall pumpkin flavors. Especially when those flavors include this Pumpkin Cookie Butter Bar Cake. This indulgent dessert is the thing of autumn dreams with three layers of pumpkin cake and cookie butter mousse topped with a graham cracker streusel. Grab a cake from the bakery (if you can snag one) before all your fall festivities for $16.48.

Trix Popcorn

Credit: Sam's Club