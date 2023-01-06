Panera Is Using Its French Baguette to Make Sandwiches for the First Time Ever

Three brand-new sandwiches on the classic baguette? Yes, please.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023
Panera Bread
Photo: Panera

One of the best parts about eating at Panera (besides the delicious food, of course) is enjoying the French baguette on the side. Despite the fact that it's now known for fast-casual soups and sandwiches, Panera started as a bakery making bread, bagels, and pastries — so it's no wonder the baguette is as beloved as it is.

For years customers have been able to order sandwiches on unique bread, like black pepper focaccia and tomato basil bread. However, they've never been able to enjoy the baguette as anything other than a side or an entire loaf — that is until now.

All you baguette lovers out there, Panera is finally giving the people what they want: a sandwich built on the classic French baguette.

All About the New Baguette Sandwiches

Panera announced the arrival of three new Toasted Baguette sandwiches that will join the menu nationwide on January 12. The new creations are made on a 10-inch baguette and include the Green Goddess Caprese Melt, Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, and Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt.

Panera Toasted Baguette Sandwiches
Panera

The Green Goddess Caprese Melt features Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli, salt, and pepper. The Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt includes pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, a Fontina-mozzarella blend, and market sauce. The Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt features smoked chicken, American cheese, red onions, and Buffalo sauce.

While the three sandwiches don't officially launch until January 12, MyPanera members will have first dibs on trying them. If you're a member of the Panera rewards program, you can order any one of the Toasted Baguettes beginning January 6. The sandwiches, which start at $9.99, can be ordered as a main entrée or as part of the You Pick Two deal.

Because the sandwiches are toasted, Panera wants to keep its customers toasty this winter. As temperatures drop across the country, Panera is offering free Toasted Baguette sandwiches to some of the coldest cities. If temperatures drop to 32 degrees F or below in New York City, Boston, Denver, Washington D.C., or Chicago between January 17 and 22, Panera will drop codes for free Toasted Baguettes on local billboards. Keep an eye on the weather and Panera's social media for the promotion details.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Sam's Club Sign
The Best Products on Sale at Sam's Club This Month
Krispy Kreme Holiday Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Is Adding Three Brand New Doughnut Flavors to Its Holiday Collection This Year
Sam's Club Logo
The Best Limited-Time Only Sam's Club Items To Get Your Hands On ASAP
Food gifts from the 50 states tout
50 Food Gifts from 50 States
close up view of a Toasted Caprese Sandwich garnished with fresh basil on a white plate
Toasted Caprese Sandwich
25 Ratings
Homemade Memorial Day Hamburger Picnic
Here's Every Restaurant Giving Out Free or Discounted Food to Celebrate the Fourth of July
Coffee mate holiday creamers
Cookies 'n Cocoa, Mint Truffle Among Coffee Mate's New Holiday Creamers
Early Access Prime Member Sale Deals Roundup
Hurry, KitchenAid, Lodge, and Cuisinart Are Up to 50% Off Before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Wendy's Storefront
Wendy's Is Introducing a Brand New Fry Flavor for the First Time in Two Years
Coffee Mate Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie coffee creamer
A New Seasonal Coffee Creamer Will Make Autumn Mornings Extra Cozy
Regional McDonald's foods: burger, lobster roll, and pie
25 Rare Regional McDonald's Items We Wish Were Available Nationwide
A table with lasagna, pancakes, muffins, and more
The Allrecipes Showstoppers: Our Top 10 Recipes of All Time
Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Panera Combines Two of Their Most Popular Menu Items for One Incredibly Cheesy Dish
Yummy and Healthy Banana French Toast Sandwich
4 Ratings
edy's rocky road collection
Edy's Launches a Rocky Road Collection with Three New Flavors
best meal kits tout
The 20 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Type of Eater