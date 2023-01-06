Panera Is Using Its French Baguette to Make Sandwiches for the First Time Ever

One of the best parts about eating at Panera (besides the delicious food, of course) is enjoying the French baguette on the side. Despite the fact that it's now known for fast-casual soups and sandwiches, Panera started as a bakery making bread, bagels, and pastries — so it's no wonder the baguette is as beloved as it is.

For years customers have been able to order sandwiches on unique bread, like black pepper focaccia and tomato basil bread. However, they've never been able to enjoy the baguette as anything other than a side or an entire loaf — that is until now.

All you baguette lovers out there, Panera is finally giving the people what they want: a sandwich built on the classic French baguette.

All About the New Baguette Sandwiches

Panera announced the arrival of three new Toasted Baguette sandwiches that will join the menu nationwide on January 12. The new creations are made on a 10-inch baguette and include the Green Goddess Caprese Melt, Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, and Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt.

Panera

The Green Goddess Caprese Melt features Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli, salt, and pepper. The Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt includes pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, a Fontina-mozzarella blend, and market sauce. The Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt features smoked chicken, American cheese, red onions, and Buffalo sauce.

While the three sandwiches don't officially launch until January 12, MyPanera members will have first dibs on trying them. If you're a member of the Panera rewards program, you can order any one of the Toasted Baguettes beginning January 6. The sandwiches, which start at $9.99, can be ordered as a main entrée or as part of the You Pick Two deal.

Because the sandwiches are toasted, Panera wants to keep its customers toasty this winter. As temperatures drop across the country, Panera is offering free Toasted Baguette sandwiches to some of the coldest cities. If temperatures drop to 32 degrees F or below in New York City, Boston, Denver, Washington D.C., or Chicago between January 17 and 22, Panera will drop codes for free Toasted Baguettes on local billboards. Keep an eye on the weather and Panera's social media for the promotion details.