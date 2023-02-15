Oreo Is Finally Adding This Fan-Favorite Flavor to Its Ice Cream Line

We might be the last people on the planet to know this, but Oreo makes its own frozen treats—including ice cream, sandwiches, and bars. You don't have to buy cookies and cream-flavored ice cream by way of your favorite store brand anymore, you can get the real deal in the frozen aisle.

In 2022, Oreo branched out into the frozen dessert space by introducing Oreo-flavored ice cream, bars, sandwiches, and cones made with real Oreo cookie pieces. And after the successful launch of the traditional Oreo frozen treats, the brand has decided to add a new ice cream flavor for the first time—and it includes one of the most beloved Oreo cookies.

OREO

Starting this month, you'll see the brand-new Oreo Mint-flavored ice cream in your grocery stores' freezers. The 48-ounce tub features a mint-flavored ice cream incorporated with Oreo pieces.

The ice cream will emanate the flavor of the Mint Oreo Cookies, which customers love so much that Oreo has made multiple versions of them—including Mint Oreo Thins and Gluten Free Mint Oreos, which were released in December 2022. The mint-flavored Oreos are one of the only cookies that have made it beyond the traditional Mint Oreos and into the Thins and Gluten-Free sphere—so it's a no-brainer that they're the next step in Oreo's ice cream innovation.

Can't wait to try the flavor? You can check to see if the Mint Oreo ice cream is available at your local grocery store on icecream.com. If it's not, you can see where it is available, because we're sure this flavor is worth traveling to a different grocery store for.