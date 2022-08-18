The Newest Weird Ice Cream Flavor Tastes Like a Place: Your Local Dive Bar

When you think of a dive bar, what comes to mind? The sticky floors, the stale peanuts that have been sitting on the bar for who knows how long, the smell of smoke in the air, or the taste of an ice-cold beer? If you simply answered yes, then you're in for a real treat.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar, along with the quintessential dive bar experience that we've all had at least once in our lives, Miller High Life teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to create an ice cream bar that tastes just like a dive bar.

From the beer-infused ice cream down to the swirl of peanuts, this ice cream bar has everything you would find at your local dive bar. It starts with a 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) High-Life infused ice cream that's filled with peanuts (the best bar snack), caramel (just like the sticky floors), tobacco smoke flavor (to remind you how you usually smell the next morning), and carbonated candy (to replicate the fizziness of a draft beer). The whole bar is coated in rich dark chocolate to tie together the dark ambiance of a dim bar.

If you're as intrigued as we were, then you know we had to try these ice cream bars to see what a dive bar would really taste like.

High Life Ice Cream Dive Bars Credit: Christine Siracusa

Dive Bar Ice Cream Taste Test

The Miller High Life x Tipsy Scoop Dive Bar ships in a six-pack directly to your door — of course, you need someone who is over 21 to sign for it. The bars are slightly small, but they're filled with rich flavors, so it's a good size.

In the first bite, you really only taste chocolate because you're breaking through that thick barrier of really decadent chocolate. After that, every bite hits you with something new.

You're immediately greeted with the taste of Miller High Life — so if you're not a beer fan, you might want to pass. Along with the beer flavor, you'll get some salty peanuts, sweet caramel, and occasionally some popping, fizzy candy that is reminiscent of your childhood. The tobacco and smoke flavors are kind of buried and hard to taste over the beer. But overall, the flavors work really well together.

We're not saying this is what it would taste like if you licked the bar at your favorite establishment, but it definitely encapsulates the universal experience of such an environment. We would give it two sticky thumbs up.

How to Get Miller High Life Dive Bars

You can order a six-pack of Miller High Life x Tipsy Scoop Dive Bars on Tipsy Scoop's site for a limited time only. It's $36 for six individually wrapped bars that will be shipped overnight to you. Be sure there is someone 21+ at home at the time of arrival to sign for the boozy ice cream.

The bars will be available online through the rest of this week — and will restock daily at 9 a.m. EST, so if they're sold out one day, check again the next.