This new mash-up is available for a limited time only.

Krispy Kreme Just Launched A Brand New Treat — And It's Not Your Average Donut

Today Krispy Kreme is launching a brand new creation for donut and churro lovers alike. The new invention, called the ChurrDough, is available in three crave-worthy flavors at participating restaurants nationwide starting this morning.

The ChurrDough combines the cinnamon and sugar flavors of a churro with the light and airy dough of a Krispy Kreme donut — creating the one-of-a-kind, delicious churro-inspired donut.

Choose from the Cinnamon Sugar ChurrDough, Cookies & Kreme ChurrDough, and Dulce De Leche ChurrDough. Or, why choose at all? You can also get the whole collection in a three-pack.

Each ChurrDough is coated in cinnamon sugar and decorated with decadent toppings. The Cinnamon Sugar ChurrDough is topped with cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces. The Cookies & Kreme ChurrDough is topped with chocolate cookie Kreme, chocolate cookie pieces, and a drizzle of chocolate icing. The Dulce De Leche ChurrDough is topped with cream cheese icing, cookie pieces, and dulce de leche drizzle.

Krispy Kreme is not advertising the price of the new ChurrDough treats, but their regular donuts range in price from $1.69 to $2.29. We imagine because the ChurrDough is larger than a traditional donut, it will cost a little bit more. However, you can find more information about the ChurrDough on Krispy Kreme's site.

The new ChurrDough will only be on the menu for a limited time, so if you want to try the cinnamon-sugar treat, you better do it now.

It's important to note that the ChurrDough isn't actually a churro at all. It's more of a churro-inspired donut.

Churros are made from a choux pastry — which contains flour, sugar, butter, salt, and water and is cooked on the stove top before being piped and fried — to make them puff up, but stay light (like a cream puff). While donuts are made with yeast, shortening, eggs, sugar, flour, milk, and water and is not cooked before shaping and frying — making them more like a bread dough.