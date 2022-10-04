Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?

IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.

Move over MALM and LACK, the SNURRAD is officially IKEA's new It Product. So what is it? The SNURRAD appears to be a simple plastic turntable for fridge and pantry organization — similar to a lazy Susan — but a little more Scandinavian and minimalist in design. So why is everyone falling head over heels for this product? What's the big deal with the SNURRAD?

Why The Internet Loves IKEA's Storage Turntable

We've all been there — the fridge goes from clean and tidy to a condiment graveyard in a matter of months. It's just too easy for all those sauces, dips, dressings, and pastes to get lost in the back of the fridge. Fridge doors are fine, but smaller tubes and packets sink into the abyss. Circular turntables work well enough in cabinets, but things can easily fall off if you spin them too hard, and products can easily get lost in the middle. Plus, round turntables on square (or rectangular) shelves don't exactly make the best match or equate to the most efficient use of space. Luckily, IKEA came out with a solution.

Enter the SNURRAD (when it comes to pronunciation your guess is as good as mine!) The SNURRAD is a storage shelf made out of clear plastic that sits on a turntable, allowing it to be both pulled out on a hinge, as well as spin a full 360°. Ideal for both refrigerator and pantry shelves. This turntable "pulls out and revolves, so you can see and reach the smallest jars hiding in the back," according to IKEA's website. After rotating, the shelf returns back to its starting position just with what was in the back now revolved to the front, giving you a 360° view of all your fridge contents at all times.

Most notably, the SNURRAD is rectangular with rounded sides instead of the typical circular turntable. According to IKEA, it's measured to fit in most fridges, with raised edges to keep everything in place but still visible. Finally, the shelf has suction cups on the bottom so that it can easily fasten to any surface, but also detaches quickly for easy cleaning as needed.

IKEA

Is the IKEA Snurrad Worth Buying?

For just less than $35, it's not the cheapest product on the market, but considering how many items can fit on it and its ease of use, I'd rule this product totally worth it. Personally, I find the typical circular turntables infuriating — they leave a tiny space of no man's land on every side and the sides are either so low that they don't hold the products in or so high that you can't see the labels. The shelf seamlessly glides, rotates, and fits so much onto my kitchen shelves. In my tiny NYC kitchen we have a smaller-than-normal fridge, so the SNURRAD really maximizes crucial storage space.

There are a few tips to use the SNURRAD shelf to its full potential. Firstly, put the tallest items in the center of the shelf and shorter items on the outside so that you can see everything on there. Secondly, face all labels out to ensure visibility and prevent the risk of losing track of anything. Finally, be sure to wipe down your condiments, sauces, jellies, and jams on the sides and bottom before placing them back on the shelf. That way, you never end up with a sticky SNURRAD mess!

IKEA

After making a splash internationally, the SNURRAD arrived in IKEA stateside within the past few months and it's already a top seller according to its website. So if you spot a SNURRAD at your local store, you should probably pick it up, because they may just sell out soon.