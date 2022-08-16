A New Girl Scout Cookie Is Coming — And It's The Thin Mint's "Sister"

Girl Scout cookie season is quickly approaching, which means we're already dreaming about which cookies we're going to buy from our favorite young entrepreneurs. To get us even more excited about the upcoming season, the Girl Scouts announced they'll be adding a new cookie to the 2023 lineup.

Raspberry Rally cookies are the newest addition to the 12- (now 13) cookie lineup that the Girl Scouts sell every year. The new cookies are considered the "sister" to the ever-popular Thin Mints, but instead of mint and chocolate, the Raspberry Rallys are a combo of raspberry and chocolate. Crisp raspberry cookies are dipped in the same delicious chocolate coating as Thin Mints.

Girl Scouts Raspberry Rally Credit: Girl Scouts of USA

The Girl Scouts' Raspberry Rallys will only be available to purchase online, making them the first online-exclusive cookie for the organization. While you can purchase the rest of the lineup online and have them shipped nationwide, the Girl Scouts say that the Raspberry Rally's online-only purchases will help its members hone in on their e-commerce skills.

Girl scouts at booth selling cookies Credit: Girl Scouts of USA

In addition to the brand new Raspberry Rallys, you'll also see Adventurefuls returning to the 2023 lineup after their successful inaugural season in 2022. Of course, fan-favorites like Tagalongs, Samoas, and Do-si-dos will also be available.