A New Seasonal Coffee Creamer Will Make Autumn Mornings Extra Cozy

If you're already dreaming of cooler autumn weather and drinking coffee under a blanket while the leaves fall outside, then we have something else for you to look forward to. Coffee mate announced its seasonal creamer flavors, and there's a sweet new addition on the list.

Alongside classic Coffee mate favorites, like Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha creamers, this fall, you'll also find Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie creamer on grocery store shelves. We can already smell the freshly baked cookie flavors.

The new Toll House creamer is meant to taste like chocolate chips mixed with caramelized brown sugar in a buttery cookie, straight from the oven, for rich flavors that sweeten your morning cup of Joe. While Toll House doesn't sell anything like these cookies in ready-made dough form, they do feature a recipe for Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies on their site that looks delicious — so we can only imagine the coffee creamer is just as good.

Coffee mate fall 2022 seasonal coffee creamers Credit: Coffee mate

This limited edition coffee creamer — as well as the other two seasonal offerings — will be available nationwide beginning in August. All three coffee creamers will be sold at a suggested price of $4.39 each (but prices can vary depending on where you shop).

Coffee mate and Toll House have been teaming up to create coffee creamers for three years now, much to the delight of the brands' fans. And this new cookie-flavored creamer isn't the only fall offering Toll House is rolling out in August.

Toll House Pumpkin Spice_M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough Credit: Toll House