Cinnabon Launched a New Take-Home Frosting Flavor That's Perfect for Frosting Boards

We know you've heard of a charcuterie board and by now you've probably heard of a butter board, but what about a board to satisfy every person with a sweet tooth too? Da da da da... for that we introduce to you: the frosting board.

It's quite similar in concept to the butter board — just smear big dollops of your favorite frostings over a wooden board and have at it. A frosting board is a perfect addition to any holiday gathering where you'll likely have cookies, croissants, and fruit at the ready for dunking into creamy, dreamy frosting.

This holiday season, we've found our go-to frosting for making these sweet boards in Cinnabon's new Chocolate Frosting Pints. The take-home chocolate cream cheese frosting pints are joining the returning Signature Cream Cheese Frosting Pints for a limited run at Cinnabon bakeries nationwide.

Cinnabon

The signature cream cheese frosting is the same one used on Cinnabon's ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls. While the new chocolate frosting was featured on Cinnabon's Chocolate BonBites earlier this year.

Pints of ready-made cream cheese frosting cost $6.99 each and can be purchased at Cinnabon bakeries or ordered online for delivery.

In addition to topping your cinnamon rolls, cookies, and cakes with the frosting, you can also use them to make the TikTok-loved frosting board.

How to Make a Frosting Board

Because frosting is meant to be used for decorating, it's a lot easier to spread on your board than butter. But just like with a butter board, there really isn't one way to make a frosting board.

Using a butter knife or offset spatula, spread the frosting (or frostings, if you're using multiple flavors/colors) over a wooden board. Add swirls or little flourishes, or even sprinkles and candies if you would like — really make this frosting board your own.

When you're ready to serve, get out holiday cookies, brownies, graham crackers, pretzels, strawberries, and more for dipping. You could even use the frosting board as a fun mechanism for topping your holiday morning muffins, breads, or of course cinnamon rolls.

Whatever the use, Cinnabon's cream cheese frosting and the accompanying frosting board will be the talk of your holiday party.