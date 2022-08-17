It's the first new breakfast item in five years!

Chick-fil-A Has a New Breakfast Item We Can't Wait to Get Our Hands On

There's nothing quite like the convenience of swinging through the drive-thru on a busy morning — that is if you're lucky enough to catch the window of time where restaurants are serving breakfast. While so many fast food restaurants have the breakfast sandwiches and pancakes covered, Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu is loaded with unique items.

From the chicken biscuit to the scramble bowl, Chick-fil-A's early morning menu is a fan favorite. But, it hasn't seen a new item in five years since the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl was added — that is, until now. Starting August 22, Chick-fil-A will be testing new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at select restaurants nationwide.

Chick-fil-A Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites Credit: Chick-fil-A

The flavorful egg bites will be made fresh in the restaurant every morning and served during breakfast hours, which are 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. local time. The new item features whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will include four egg bites in each order.

For now, Chick-fil-A is only rolling the Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites out at participating restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami; and New Orleans. Customers who order the egg bites will be asked to give their feedback, which will determine if Chick-fil-A brings on this new breakfast item as a full-time menu item nationwide.

If you live in one of those areas, you can check your Chick-fil-A app or contact your local restaurant to determine if they will be serving the egg bites.