Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces

If you have this ready-to-bake cookie dough in your fridge, check the UPC code.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Photo: Allrecipes

Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall for its Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling due to the potential presence of foreign material on October 14. The cookie dough may contain white plastic pieces—and while no injuries or illnesses have been reported, Nestlé recalled the products after customers contacted them about issues with the cookie dough.

The recalled fudge-stuffed cookie dough was produced between June and September and sold in grocery stores across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Nestle Stuffed Cookie Dough
Nestlé

The impacted products feature the UPC Code: 050000429912. To find out if you have a recalled item, check the code on the back of the packaging under the bar code.

If you do have the recalled product, do not prepare or consume it. Instead, return it to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

No other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by this recall—including other Toll House stuffed dough.

If you have any questions, you can contact Nestlé USA at (800)-681-1676.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Brie Recall
Hundreds of Pounds of Brie and Camembert Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Capri Sun Recall
Thousands of Capri Sun Juice Pouches Recalled Due To Cleaning Solution Contamination
Trader Joe's Snickerdoodles Recall
Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles Recalled For Potentially Containing Hard Plastic Pieces
Starburst Gummies, Life Savers Gummies, and Skittles Gummies Recall
Skittles, Starbursts, and Life Savers Recalled for Potential Presence of Metal Strand Fragments
Vidalia Onion Recall
Vidalia Onions Sold at Wegmans and Publix Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination
King's Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Recall
Multiple King's Hawaiian Products Recalled Due to Possible Microbial Contamination
kraft-heinz-kool-aid-recall-2x1
Kraft Heinz Recalls Kool-Aid, Country Time Drink Mixes Due to Glass and Metal Fragments
package of zucchini and two zucchini stacked
Select Zucchini Recalled from Some Walmart Stores Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
Walmart Ham Recall
USDA Issues Public Health Alert For Ready-To-Eat Ham Sold At Some Walmart Stores
two tone gold background with three jif peanut butter products and a button that reads recall
45+ Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination
Organic Rancher Ground Beef Recall
USDA Releases Public Health Alert For Ground Beef Products That May Contain Plastic
tastykake tout
Tastykake Cupcakes Recalled in 8 States for Potential Metal Contamination
Oatly, Premier Protein, Stumptown coffee recall
Premier Protein, Oatly, and More Beverages Recalled
Asian woman with medical face masks doing grocery shopping for fresh fruit in supermarket
Here's What a Food Recall Is and Why One Happens
Lots of chickpeas covering the full frame of the photo
Are Chickpeas the Next Grocery Item to Go Missing from Store Shelves?
Fresh Express Spring Mix Salad Bag with Recall button above it
Fresh Express Recalls More Than 200 Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination