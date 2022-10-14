Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces

Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall for its Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling due to the potential presence of foreign material on October 14. The cookie dough may contain white plastic pieces—and while no injuries or illnesses have been reported, Nestlé recalled the products after customers contacted them about issues with the cookie dough.

The recalled fudge-stuffed cookie dough was produced between June and September and sold in grocery stores across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Nestlé

The impacted products feature the UPC Code: 050000429912. To find out if you have a recalled item, check the code on the back of the packaging under the bar code.

If you do have the recalled product, do not prepare or consume it. Instead, return it to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

No other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by this recall—including other Toll House stuffed dough.

If you have any questions, you can contact Nestlé USA at (800)-681-1676.