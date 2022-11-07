Nestlé Toll House Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Due To Potential Plastic Contamination

Nestlé USA issued a recall for certain Nestlé Toll House cookie dough products due to possible foreign matter contamination on November 3. The recall impacts three batches of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs that were distributed nationwide.

The recalled cookie dough was produced between August 1-3, 2022, and may contain soft plastic film. However, no injuries or illnesses caused by consuming the product have been reported.

Nestlé

You'll know if you have the recalled cookie dough by looking at the Batch Code and best-by dates. The recalled products have:

Batch Code: 22135554RR, 22145554RR, 22155554RR

Best By Dates: 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, 1/30/2023

If you have the recalled cookie dough, do not consume it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

This recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution and no other Nestlé Toll House products are included in the recall. However, Nestlé did issue a separate and unrelated recall for its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products early in October due to potential foreign matter contamination.

Nestlé says it takes immediate action following every issue and works with suppliers, factory teams, and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure safe products.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Nestlé at (800) 681-1678.