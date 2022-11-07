Nestlé Toll House Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Due To Potential Plastic Contamination

Check your fridge for this dough!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Photo: Allrecipes

Nestlé USA issued a recall for certain Nestlé Toll House cookie dough products due to possible foreign matter contamination on November 3. The recall impacts three batches of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs that were distributed nationwide.

The recalled cookie dough was produced between August 1-3, 2022, and may contain soft plastic film. However, no injuries or illnesses caused by consuming the product have been reported.

Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Nestlé

You'll know if you have the recalled cookie dough by looking at the Batch Code and best-by dates. The recalled products have:

Batch Code: 22135554RR, 22145554RR, 22155554RR
Best By Dates: 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, 1/30/2023

If you have the recalled cookie dough, do not consume it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

This recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution and no other Nestlé Toll House products are included in the recall. However, Nestlé did issue a separate and unrelated recall for its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products early in October due to potential foreign matter contamination.

Nestlé says it takes immediate action following every issue and works with suppliers, factory teams, and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure safe products.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Nestlé at (800) 681-1678.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces
Bob Evans Sausage Recall
Thousands of Pounds of Bob Evans Sausage Recalled Due To Possible Rubber Contamination
A bag of domino sugar on a blue background with a recall stamp above.
More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire
Oatly, Premier Protein, Stumptown coffee recall
Premier Protein, Oatly, and More Beverages Recalled
Capri Sun Recall
Thousands of Capri Sun Juice Pouches Recalled Due To Cleaning Solution Contamination
Trader Joe's Snickerdoodles Recall
Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles Recalled For Potentially Containing Hard Plastic Pieces
King's Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Recall
Multiple King's Hawaiian Products Recalled Due to Possible Microbial Contamination
Brie Recall
Hundreds of Pounds of Brie and Camembert Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Original Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies
511 Ratings
two tone gold background with three jif peanut butter products and a button that reads recall
45+ Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination
Fresh Express Spring Mix Salad Bag with Recall button above it
Fresh Express Recalls More Than 200 Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
two boxes of Nestlé Toll House stuffed cookie dough and cookies
Stuffed Cookies Are Here And They're What Dessert Dreams Are Made Of
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
184 Ratings
close up view of Chocolate Chip Pie garnished with whipped cream on a plate
NESTLE TOLL HOUSE Chocolate Chip Pie
53 Ratings
close up view of vanilla cupcakes with cookie dough filling with chocolate icing and rainbow sprinkles on a white platter
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Cupcake = The BEST Cupcake. Ever.
1,435 Ratings
close up view of chocolate chip cookies on a platter
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
4,181 Ratings