The Best Ice Cream Deals and Freebies to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

There's no better way to celebrate the summer holiday than with a free treat!

I scream, you scream, we all scream for National Ice Cream Day! The holiday celebrating our favorite frozen treat is July 17, and there's no better way to enjoy the day than with free ice cream. Here are the best ice cream day deals you can score this weekend:

Baskin-Robbins

Get $5 off a purchase of $15 or more at Baskin-Robbins this weekend. Simply use code BECOOLER for online orders or scan your Baskin-Robbins app for in-store purchases. This deal goes beyond National Ice Cream Day and runs from July 17 to July 23.

Bruster's

July is Bruster's birthday month, so what better way to celebrate than with Birthday Cake ice cream? All weekend (July 15 to July 17) Bruster's will be hosting Double Points Days for its Sweets Rewards members. Rack up the points this weekend to redeem them for $5 off rewards.

Carvel

Head to Carvel for a BOGO offer on July 17. Buy one small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor and get a second one free! We recommend using this time to try Carvel's new Brookie flavor.

Cold Stone Creamery

Enjoy free delivery from Cold Stone Creamery all weekend long. The $0 delivery offer will be applied immediately when you order online between July 15 and July 17. Additionally, you can get $4 off orders of $20 or more if you have the Cold Stone app from July 17 to July 21.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen's Chocolate Dipped Cone is a classic. On July 17, treat yourself to a cone for $1 off when you use the DQ app.

Dippin' Dots

For two hours on July 17, Dippin' Dots locations will be handing out free mini cups of Dippin' Dots. Check with your local store to find out what time the giveaway starts.

