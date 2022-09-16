The Best Cheeseburger Deals You Can Get for National Cheeseburger Day This Weekend
Whether you like them smashed, stacked or loaded, all cheeseburger lovers, rejoice! This Sunday, September 18th, is National Cheeseburger Day and to celebrate all that is good about the beloved cheeseburger, we've got a list of all the best nationwide deals to get free or majorly discounted cheeseburgers.
Yes, we are sharing a list of chains offering free and discounted cheeseburgers this weekend, but we also encourage you to find a place in your neighborhood to enjoy the holiday. Head to your local tavern, brewery or burger joint and see what deals they have on offer.
National Cheeseburger Day Deals
Applebee's
On September 18th Applebee's will be offering a deal on its Burger Bundle which consists of any one of its Handcrafted Burgers paired with Classic Fries and Applebee's exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash® for only $10.99. Customers can order online or with the mobile app.
Black Tap
This burger chain is offering the chance to win FREE cheeseburgers for a year! They will be providing scratch-off prize cards with every purchase of a classic All-American Burger and five lucky winners per location will be recipients of a Golden Burger Ticket which holds access to free cheeseburgers for a year valid for one cheeseburger per month at any location nationwide.
Burger King
At the King you can get a free burger with any $1 purchase. Note that you must be a Royal Perks member to get in on the deal.
Dairy Queen
Score $1 off Signature Stackburgers when you order with the Dairy Queen app on September 18th.
Jack in the Box
Order something on the app September 18th to September 20th and get a Jumbo Jack cheeseburger for just $2.
McDonald's
Grab a double cheeseburger for free with a minimum $1 purchase. Offer is only valid when you use the McDonald's app.
Smashburger
Unlike others on this list, Smashburger's offer is good for in-store and in-app purchases. So buy one and get on free however you please with promo code: BOGO22
Wayback Burgers
Download the Wayback app and get in on their BOGO on the Wayback Classic burger.
Wendy's
Get a free Dave's single with any in-app purchase. One-time deal only.