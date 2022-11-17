Time to Stock Up — My Grandma's Favorite Trader Joe's Product Ever Is Back

My grandma is what some would call picky, others would lovingly call "particular." If you read my other article on her, you know that she eats the same thing for breakfast every single day, and has for decades. What I didn't include in that article is that the breakfast is just part of a small, limited scope of foods she'll eat at all. But, at 99 years old, you're allowed to be as particular as you want to be, right?

On that short list of my Nana's favorite foods, you will find one single Trader Joe's product, and it's (of course) a seasonal one. That's why when I see it on shelves, I stock up on as many as they'll let me buy, so I can keep Nana happy well beyond the holiday season.

Courtney Kassel

That product is a little boozy, a little retro, and very delicious. It's also, in my opinion, a perfect edible gift for grandparents everywhere. It is TJ's Chocolate Liqueur Cherries.

According to the package, the cordials are made by coating liqueur-soaked Morello cherries (the best cherries grown in Europe, according to the box!) in rich dark chocolate, then wrapping them individually in gold foil for even more flourish. They come 33 cherry cordials to a box and retail for $6.99 — a steal for chocolates of this kind.

There are no clues into exactly what kind of liqueur these cherries are soaked in, but based on the packaging (whose design features a brandy snifter) and the traditional way of making cherry cordials, I would guess that they're soaked in a type of cherry brandy, like Kirsch.

The liqueur brings out the sweetness of the Morello cherries, which are different from the Rainier and Dark Sweet varieties of cherries that we typically snack on. Morello, or sour cherries, are much more tart and acidic and are often turned into jam or soaked in sugar or liquor-based solutions and jarred for cocktails, baked goods, and more.

And yes, they do actually contain booze; up to 4.94% alcohol by volume (ABV), to be exact. You must be over 21 to buy these cordials, and if you also look young for your age like me, you may even be ID-ed when purchasing them.

That brings me to the bad news: If your state has strict laws around selling liquor in grocery stores, you may not be able to purchase these cherries. If you live in states where grocery stores can sell products with low ABV like beer and wine, you should be able to find them at your local Trader Joe's.

These chocolate-covered cherries are part of Trader Joe's holiday lineup and one of the constant fixtures in the lineup year after year, as far as I can tell. Like many of TJ's limited-time products, a big part of their myth, and perhaps even their appeal, is that they appear on shelves without warning, and leave just as mysteriously. That's why, when I see 'em, I buy 'em in droves. And I'm not the only one.

After a quick search on my favorite Reddit forum, r/traderjoes, these chocolate cherries have plenty of fans beyond my grandma. There was even one heartfelt message from a user begging for a few boxes for their father after both of their local stores, "sold out their stock the day the shipment arrived." Don't worry, though. This little corner of the internet rallied around them and got their dad several boxes, just in time for the holidays. If that doesn't warm your heart and get you in the holiday spirit, I don't know what will!

So if you're searching for a gift for your parents, grandparents, or anyone who loves a little booze with their sweets, these will certainly do the trick. Just get a move on, because as of this week they're back on shelves for the 2022 holiday season, but we all know that won't last long.