These 10 Indulgent Desserts Are Seriously Low Fat on the Sly

"Berries in a light custard sauce. Unbelievably easy to make, with an incredibly decadent taste. Despite that, this recipe is ultra low fat. Can also be made with peaches, or a combination of peaches and raspberries." -- Lea Conner

Berry Custard Tart Photo by Meredith

Look at what you can create with whipped egg whites. This easy recipe makes one large meringue or several small ones to fill with custard and/or fresh fruit. Be sure to line your pan or baking sheet with parchment paper so the crust won't stick. Kim's Cooking Now! says, "So easy to make, yet so elegant!"

Meringue Crust Photo by Kim's Cooking Now!

"These brownies are DELISH. I never take the time to write reviews but loved these so much I thought I would make the time. Used 1/2 cup applesauce instead of prunes and substituted out the white flour for whole wheat flour and used organic sugar. Love the texture and sweetness! Thanks for sharing!" -- Andrea Ridings Liberty

Brownies Photo by Meredith

To make cupcakes instead of a sheet cake, simply bake the batter in a lined muffin tin and reduce the baking time. Top with a low-fat cream cheese frosting. Steffyp says, "This is great! I did not miss the added fat at all. The texture is perfectly moist, with just enough sweetness."

Lite Carrot Cake Photo by CC | Credit: CC

BanannaNut raves, "I don't like angel food cake and this was also my first try making it. It was a hit as my Grandma's 90th Birthday Cake. It was completely demolished. Easy to follow, simple recipe!" If this is your first attempt at making angel food cake, check out this video for step-by-step instructions.

Angel Food Cake Photo by Meredith

"So good they always come out great, but the dough is a lot easier to handle if you put it in the fridge overnight, which is what I do." -- Anabella

Chocolate Crinkles II Photo by Dianne

"I was intrigued by the ingredients. You mostly taste banana and then chocolate. If you really look for it, you can taste a tiny bit of avocado. I topped mine with a little fat free whipped cream... not vegan but tasty." -- LindaT

ABC Pudding - Avodaco, Banana, Chocolate Delight Photo by Melissa Goff

To get thicker pieces of fudge, pour the mixture into an 8x8 pan. BAILEY BEE says, "This fudge is absolutely delicious! Everyone that has tried it, loves it! Thanks for a quick recipe -- it has become one of my favorites."

Fudge Photo by Meredith

"First I want to say that I am a Spaniard and have tasted many a flan. I know my flans because I have grown up eating them my whole life. Your recipe has completely impressed my Spanish family and this is the third year we will be using this recipe to celebrate autumn." -- Señorita Cyra

"I also make this every summer for my boys. Just as my Grandma did for us kids. This also works with frozen berries. Depending on how sweet your berries and if you use non-fat plain yogurt, you may not need the extra sugar at all." -- Sarah Jo