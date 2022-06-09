Millie Bobby Brown Eats This Snack Every Day on Set — So We Tried it Too

We may be used to seeing her scarf down platefuls of Eggo waffles on the Netflix show Stranger Things, but in between takes actress Millie Bobby Brown tends to enjoy a different kind of snack. And even though the long-awaited fourth season of the show has been more focused on Vecna than the food, Brown explained on a recent episode of Hot Ones that filming those eating scenes — no matter their length — can be a lot harder than one would think.

"You're doing it for 12 hours," she said. "You just get a little bucket beside you, and you can just spit into it after every take. You just start to feel really nauseous, it's horrible. And whatever you choose to eat on that plate, you're eating for 12 hours."

So when the cameras aren't rolling, Brown has a special snack request for the set's catering crew that's much lighter than Eleven's choice of waffles with whipped cream and ice cream. On the Stranger Things set, Brown is fueled by round after round of her favorite snack: the McCod — which is essentially a lettuce-wrapped sandwich.

Brown explained that "Crafty Dave," who the snack is named after, makes the special lettuce wrap for her while on set.

"They usually make me like six of them. And that is what keeps me going on set," she said. "It's the best."

Of course, we had to try it. The best part of the whole thing is that it's only four ingredients, and it's pretty customizable with what's in your fridge. The McCod that Brown eats starts with a piece of lettuce topped with ham, peppers, and sriracha hot sauce. You fold the whole thing up and enjoy it like a sandwich.

We made our McCod as Crafty Dave intended it, but you can always add or subtract any ingredients. It would probably taste just as great with turkey, sliced cheese, hummus, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, or anything else you have on hand.

How to Make a McCod

McCod sandwich with lettuce, ham, roasted red peppers, and sriracha Credit: Bailey Fink

Making a McCod is incredibly easy. Just lay green leaf lettuce flat on a plate and top it with a few slices of honey ham, then add some sliced roasted red pepper and drizzle sriracha on top. Roll or fold it up and enjoy!

For as simple as it is, the McCod is delicious. And when you want something that's quick and easy, but also on the lighter side, it's the perfect option.