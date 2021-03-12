Meow Mix's New Album Is Paws-itively Amazing
Today, Meow Mix, the cat food brand identified by its catchy commercial jingle, has added a new product to their repertoire: music. The limited-edition album, "Meow Mix ReMix LP," is described as a collector's item that features "the most purred about songs of the year."
Each track on the vinyl spans different genres, ranging from metal to jazz and Latin dance to modern pop. For a taste of the lineup, you can listen here to the Meow ReMix, all of which, of course, are cat-themed tunes like "Endless Hiss" and "Hearts & Paws."
Buy it: Meow Mix ReMix LP, $10; amazon.com
"The Meow Mix LP celebrates the brand's iconic jingle while also bringing a modern energy to the party," said Ryan Thomas, vice president of brand marketing for Meow Mix, in a press release.
The album is currently available for pre-sale on Amazon for $9.99 with anticipation of shipping out to doorsteps in April. And with each purchase you'll also receive a coupon for a free bag of Meow Mix's new Tasty Layers cat food. So fire up the record player and set out a bowl of cat food. You'll both be dining in style tonight!
Related Content: