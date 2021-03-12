Meow Mix's New Album Is Paws-itively Amazing

They've pivoted from producing cat food to pumping out feline-themed tunes.
By Hayley Sugg March 12, 2021
Today, Meow Mix, the cat food brand identified by its catchy commercial jingle, has added a new product to their repertoire: music. The limited-edition album, "Meow Mix ReMix LP," is described as a collector's item that features "the most purred about songs of the year."

Credit: Meow Mix

Each track on the vinyl spans different genres, ranging from metal to jazz and Latin dance to modern pop. For a taste of the lineup, you can listen here to the Meow ReMix, all of which, of course, are cat-themed tunes like "Endless Hiss" and "Hearts & Paws."

Buy it: Meow Mix ReMix LP, $10; amazon.com

Credit: Meow Mix

"The Meow Mix LP celebrates the brand's iconic jingle while also bringing a modern energy to the party," said Ryan Thomas, vice president of brand marketing for Meow Mix, in a press release.

The album is currently available for pre-sale on Amazon for $9.99 with anticipation of shipping out to doorsteps in April. And with each purchase you'll also receive a coupon for a free bag of Meow Mix's new Tasty Layers cat food. So fire up the record player and set out a bowl of cat food. You'll both be dining in style tonight!

