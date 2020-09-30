Sam's Club's 4-Pound Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Is Back
The autumnal equinox may be the official start of fall, but the arrival of the Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake at Sam's Club marks the unofficial start — and it's here.
The frozen dessert is a whopping four pounds of New York-style cheesecake with pumpkin swirl, graham cracker crust, whipped topping, and a dusting of spices. The cheesecake costs $17.78, which averages out to a few pennies more than $1.25 per slice. You can't buy slices of good cheesecake that cheap anywhere.
The cheesecake debuted at the warehouse store three years ago, and it was wildly popular. Like many the Sam's Club private label products, this Member Mark dessert contains no artificial color, flavors, high-fructose corn syrup, or partially hydrogenated oils.
Perfect for nights when you need a fantastic dessert but don't have the time (or energy) to make one from scratch, this limited-edition treat is gone from your local store when it sells out. So if you want one for your Thanksgiving, you might want to swing by soon to get one.
If you want to make it appear a bit more homemade, sprinkle a few pepitas on top or a nice salted caramel drizzle. It's already pre-sliced. You need only let it thaw. So go ahead — take the compliment when someone says it's the best cheesecake they've ever had. They're not wrong.