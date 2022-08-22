McDonald's Is Finally Bringing a UK Favorite To The U.S. Menu

The popular item sold out in less than 10 days in the UK, and now it's coming stateside.

McDonald's Big Mac is an iconic menu item that has been a fan favorite since its inception at a Pittsburgh restaurant in the 1960s. The giant hamburger features two hamburger patties, the signature Big Mac sauce, American cheese, pickles, onions, and shredded lettuce sandwiched between three sesame seed bun halves.

While the OG Big Mac will always hold a special place in our hearts, there's a new Big Mac coming to the McDonald's menu, and it's made with chicken.

The Chicken Big Mac was first introduced at McDonald's restaurants in the UK in February 2022. The UK's Chicken Big Mac test run was a huge success — the sandwich sold out in less than two weeks. It then hit UK menus again in March for a limited time but hasn't seen any menus since then — until now.

After the UK success, McDonald's announced it's bringing the Chicken Big Mac to the U.S. later this month. The sandwich will be tested for a limited time at select restaurants in the Miami area.

"While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," said a statement from the company.

The Chicken Big Mac has similar ingredients to the original — like Big Mac sauce, American cheese, pickles, and shredded lettuce — just with two pieces of crispy tempura chicken patties instead of beef between the three sesame seed bun halves.

We don't have the exact date when the Chicken Big Mac will begin rolling out for testing, so if you're in the Miami area, you'll just need to check your local restaurant for availability. If the Miami test goes well, we might see the Chicken Big Mac at more McDonald's restaurants soon.