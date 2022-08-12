McDonald's Is Celebrating Back-to-School With Food Deals Next Week
We hate to say it, but summer is coming to a close. This means back-to-school season is upon us. Which also means your days are about to get a little busier. That's why McDonald's is having its own "Syllabus Week" where customers can score four days worth of food deals to make mealtime easier.
Beginning on Monday, August 15, McDonald's is giving away food deals on the McDonald's app. To score the deals, simply download the Mickey D's app and head to the "Rewards & Deals" section. There, you'll find the following deals:
And, if you redeem all four offers throughout the week, you'll be rewarded for your perfect attendance. The Perfect Attendance Bonus lets you earn two times the MyMcDonald's Rewards Points on a purchase between August 22 and August 31. That means you'll be even closer to redeeming free food with your bonus points.
So enjoy Syllabus Week before the hard work of the school year really begins. Counting the money we save on our next McDonald's trip might just be our favorite kind of math.