You're in Luck—Our Favorite Seasonal McDonald's Item Is Back

Look, we know some of February's biggest holidays haven't even happened yet, but sorry to Valentine's Day, because we're already thinking ahead to St. Patrick's Day. That's because McDonald's just announced the return of our favorite lucky mint green shake.

That's right, McDonald's beloved Shamrock Shake will be gracing the menu again this year; We should hope so, or else we would have some pretty strong words for Ronald McDonald himself. The classic milkshake—which has been making menu appearances since 1970—will once again be joined by the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, an addition customers have loved since it hit menus in 2020.

McDonald's

Both the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will return to participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, February 20. We know how we'll be spending our Fat Tuesday.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake is a vanilla soft serve milkshake made with green mint-flavored Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is a traditional McFlurry blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and Oreo pieces, and is a fun, newer take on the iconic milkshake.

Both of these minty masterpieces will only be available for a limited time, and you definitely don't want to miss their menu run, so get to the Golden Arches ASAP this month. And if you can't wait until February 20, don't fret—you can always make your own copycat Shamrock Shake in the meantime.