You're in Luck—Our Favorite Seasonal McDonald's Item Is Back

Did somebody find a four-leaf clover?

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023
McDonald's Sign
Photo: Allrecipes

Look, we know some of February's biggest holidays haven't even happened yet, but sorry to Valentine's Day, because we're already thinking ahead to St. Patrick's Day. That's because McDonald's just announced the return of our favorite lucky mint green shake.

That's right, McDonald's beloved Shamrock Shake will be gracing the menu again this year; We should hope so, or else we would have some pretty strong words for Ronald McDonald himself. The classic milkshake—which has been making menu appearances since 1970—will once again be joined by the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, an addition customers have loved since it hit menus in 2020.

McDonalds Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry
McDonald's

Both the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will return to participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, February 20. We know how we'll be spending our Fat Tuesday.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake is a vanilla soft serve milkshake made with green mint-flavored Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is a traditional McFlurry blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and Oreo pieces, and is a fun, newer take on the iconic milkshake.

Both of these minty masterpieces will only be available for a limited time, and you definitely don't want to miss their menu run, so get to the Golden Arches ASAP this month. And if you can't wait until February 20, don't fret—you can always make your own copycat Shamrock Shake in the meantime.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
McDonalds McRib Farewell Tour
What You Need to Know About the McDonald's McRib "Farewell Tour"
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
close up view of Shamrock Shakes garnished with cream in glasses
Shamrock Shakes
50 Ratings
Meal Delivery Service
Our Favorite Meal Delivery Service Is on Rare Sale With the Price Per Meal Starting at $3.24
Pizza Hut restaurant
Dear Pizza Hut: Please Bring Back These Nostalgic Favorites
McDonalds Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry
McDonald's Is Adding a New Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry To Its Summer Menu
A bunch of glasses of various heights filled with green liquid, next to a tub of Crystal Light
Our 5 Favorite Ways to Use Store-Bought Drink Mix
tubs and packs of pastry dough with Pillsbury dough at the center
Our 5 Favorite Ways to Use Store-Bought Pastry Dough
Our 5 Favorite Ways to Use Store-Bought Pouch Meat
ZWILLING Enfinigy Cool Touch Kettle Pro Tout
An Electric Kettle Is a Time-Saving Essential, and You Can Grab One of Our Favorites on Sale
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks
Five bowls of buffalo chicken wings
I Tested Our 5 Most Popular Buffalo Chicken Wing Recipes and Found My New Favorite Party Snack
GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 8 Piece Cookware Set
Our Favorite Wallet-Friendly Cookware Set Is Even More Affordable Thanks to This Amazon Sale
Regional McDonald's foods: burger, lobster roll, and pie
25 Rare Regional McDonald's Items We Wish Were Available Nationwide
A Trader Joe's End Cap featuring new items
Time to Stock Up — My Grandma's Favorite Trader Joe's Product Ever Is Back
cuisinart air fryer toaster oven on green background
Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is on Sale This Week