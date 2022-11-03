McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years

As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry.

Starting November 21, customers can head to the Golden Arches to order the new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Oreo Fudge McFlurry.

McDonald's

The New Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McDonald's has rolled out quite a few varieties of Quarter Pounders over the years, but the Smoky BLT version stays true to what we love about the original. Just like the traditional Quarter Pounder with Cheese Bacon burger, the new sandwich features a quarter pound of meat, two slices of American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, and shredded lettuce on a sesame bun.

But the new, secret ingredient is the special smoky sauce that replaces the Quarter Pounder's ketchup and mustard.

And, if the quarter pound of beef and bacon isn't enough, you can order a Double Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which includes two hamburger patties.

The New Oreo Fudge McFlurry

The Oreo Fudge McFlurry adds a delicious hot fudge twist to the iconic Oreo McFlurry. The new McFlurry is complete with vanilla soft serve, hot fudge topping, and Oreo pieces. Sounds like a simple update, but one we can get behind.

Available for a Limited Time Starting November 21

McDonald's says the introduction of this sweet and smoky duo of menu newbies will be the "it" pair of the season. So, if you want to get in on the tasty action, you'll have to head to McDonald's ASAP because the featured Quarter Pounder and McFlurry are only available for a limited time.