McDonald's Is Releasing a New Nugget and It Is NOT What We Were Expecting

Hot on the heels of Chick-fil-A introducing a new cauliflower sandwich, McDonald's announced it's testing new plant-based chicken nuggets starting next week, on February 22, 2023. Back in 2020, McDonald's introduced McPlant burgers, and now, the brand is testing chicken-free "chicken" McPlant Nuggets with the hopes of adding them to the permanent menu, too.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Want to try the nuggets and see how they stack up against the real deal? Here's the caveat—you'll have to buy a plane ticket to get your hands on their plant-based version, at least for now. The nugget testing will kick off next week in all McDonald's locations...in Germany.

According to the Associated Press, the European market is more receptive to plant-based items. The McPlant burger was launched in the U.S. in 2020, but quietly taken off the menu in 2021, presumably due to low sales. However, the item has stayed on menus across the United Kingdom and parts of Europe.

The McPlant nuggets were co-developed with Beyond Meat and will be made from a mixture of peas, corn, and wheat, and feature a tempura batter to achieve that signature crunch.

Wondering when they'll arrive stateside? It all depends on how testing plays out in Germany. If the response is positive and sales are strong, it's likely McDonald's will launch a test in the U.S. market, as they did with the McPlant burger. McDonald's has made recent changes toward its sustainability goals, so it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility for 2023 or 2024.

If the return of items like Boo Buckets and Hi-C are any indication, customer feedback can go a long way with McDonald's. So, if you want to get your hands on McPlant Nuggets, let McDonald's know. In the meantime, we'll be crossing our fingers that that crispy Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich launches nationwide.