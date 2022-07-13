Here's How to Get Free Large Fries At McDonald's Today

Happy National French Fry Day! For all you fried potato lovers out there, today is your chance to score big on free fries. We already know that Wendy's is celebrating National French Fry Day all week long with Fry Week, but its competitor is going a little bit bigger for the celebration.

Today you can grab a large order of french fries at McDonald's for completely free. And the best part is, you don't have to purchase anything to redeem the free fries!

The only thing you need to do to get this awesome deal is download the McDonald's app. Simply open your McDonald's app, go to the "Rewards & Deals" section, and find the offer. Click either "Add to Mobile Order" to order ahead or "Use at Restaurant" to redeem in the drive-thru or inside the restaurant. It's that easy, and you'll have Mickey D's world famous fries in no time.