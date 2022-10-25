One of McDonald's fan-favorite on-again, off-again menu items is coming back for a limited time. That's right, the McRib is making its fall comeback — and quite possibly for the last time.

The McRib sandwich, which is boneless pork slathered in barbecue sauce, topped with onions and pickles on a toasted bun, joined the menu in 1980. However, it's never really been a permanent menu item — typically joining the fun for a limited run during the fall season. McDonald's announced that the McRib would be back on the menu for the third straight year starting October 31.

Unfortunately for McRib fans, McDonald's has labeled this comeback as the McRib "Farewell Tour," which isn't a great sign.

"The elusive McRib is finally back… But this could be your last chance to get it," McDonald's said in a press release. "The iconic sandwich is embarking on a 'Farewell Tour' — giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib."

The McRib will be available until November 20 at participating McDonald's restaurants.

Sure, this is sad news if you love the McRib, but there is a glimmer of hope. This is not the first (or second, or even third) time that McDonald's has parted ways with its McRib. The sandwich has been removed from the menu and added back (always with a hero's welcome, we might add) multiple times over the years.

So, is the McRib really gone? It doesn't sound like anything is set in stone.

"Like any true farewell tour, we're hoping this isn't a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later.' Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when — or if — the McRib is coming back," McDonald's said in the press release.

The Farewell Tour might just be a really great marketing opportunity for customers to rush to McDonald's to buy their favorite menu specialty for "one last time." Or maybe it's so die-hard fans will head to Mickey D's merch site and buy "nostalgic McRib merch" (which is available November 4). Or maybe the McRib really is taking its final bow — but if that's the case, don't worry, you can always make it at home.

Whatever the reason, we have to say, you got us McDonald's, we'll be in the drive-thru line on October 31 ordering our (maybe?) final McRib.