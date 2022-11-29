Here's How to Get Free McDonald's for the Rest of Your Life

Picture this: you pull up to the McDonald's drive-thru line, order your regular Big Mac, fries, and Diet Coke meal, head to the window, and get your meal completely free. Now, imagine doing that every single time you go to McDonald's.

It sounds too good to be true, we know, but it's not. And it could actually be a reality for you this holiday season.

What Is the McDonald's McGold Card?

This year, McDonald's must be in the spirit of giving because it's handing out 12 of its elusive McGold Cards. If you don't know what a McGold Card is (you're not alone), it's a highly coveted honor that gives the cardholder free McDonald's for life.

Once an urban legend, the McGold Card has been confirmed to live in the wallets of Rob Lowe, Bill Gates, Mitt Romney, and a small group of other individuals. Starting December 5, you have the opportunity to join this club as one of the winners of Mickey D's SZN of Sharing giveaways.

Every weekend leading up to Christmas (starting December 10), McDonald's will select one winner to receive a McGold Card for themselves, plus three friends — it's the season of sharing after all. The McDonald's for Life winners are entitled to two free meals per week for the next 50 years, according to the sweepstakes rules.

How to Win Free McDonald's

We're sure you're itching to know how to win, and you'll be shocked at just how easy it is.

To enter the McGold Card giveaway all you have to do is order using the McDonald's app. Every purchase you make through the app during the SZN of Sharing (December 5-25) gives you a chance to win.

And, if you read the fine print, you'll see that you can get a free entry every day without buying anything from McDonald's — though we're not sure why you would skip the chance to enjoy an order of McNuggets. To find the full rules and information for entering without making a purchase, you can go to the McDonald's for Life Appstakes website.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift — a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Other Deals at McDonald's This Month

If the thought of winning free McDonald's for life wasn't enough, then it's a good thing Mickey D's isn't stopping there. To entice you to get your app purchases in, McDonald's is gifting us awesome deals all December long. Here's what you can expect to see:

December 5-7: BOGO Big Mac

December 8-9: $.50 Double Cheeseburger

December 10-11: Order a McDouble or McChicken and get a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, Medium Soft Drink, and Small Fries for $4

December 12-14: BOGO Crispy Chicken Sandwich

December 15-16: Free 6-piece McNuggets with a $1 purchase

December 19-21: BOGO Big Mac

December 22-23: $.50 Double Cheeseburger

December 24-25: Order a McDouble or McChicken and get a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, Medium Soft Drink, and Small Fries for $4

Throughout this busy holiday month, there will also be new McDonald's merch drops — like McDonald's puzzles, hoodies, and Chicken McNuggets stockings (we will be adding these to our holiday wishlist).

See you under the Golden Arches because, yes, we will definitely be entering to win this sweepstakes prize too.