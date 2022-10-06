This is not a drill. Boo Buckets are back — and not just in Canada. Let us take you through a timeline of events from the past week to understand what got us so excited.

On October 1, McDonald's Canada shared that Boo Buckets were coming back in Canada for a special giveaway. The giveaway will award 310 winners with four Boo Buckets — plus a few other prizes.

Seeing as the contest is only open to Canadian residents, many U.S. residents were insanely jealous (me being one of them). Then rumors started circulating that Boo Buckets would return to the U.S. in some way.

Not only did McDonald's confirm that its Halloween pails are back this year, but they're back in an even larger capacity than in Canada. McDonald's is bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal — which features one of nine Boo Buckets — to restaurants nationwide.

Starting October 18, when you order a Happy Meal at participating restaurants, you'll receive a Boo Bucket (while supplies last). The Halloween pails are returning to their roots and will feature the three original characters from 1986: McBoo (a ghost), McPunk'n (a pumpkin), and McGoblin (a witch).

Each character has three different face options ranging from happy to spooky to scared. While the buckets don't include lids (like they did in 1986), the handles have designs that mimic the top of a pumpkin, a ghost head, and a witch's hat.

Maybe you're thinking what's the big deal with these buckets? Well, first, the nostalgic buckets haven't been offered since 2016. Plus, the last buckets to feature these three characters were released in 1993. And we love a blast from the past.

This could also be why we all remember Boo Buckets a little differently. For those as curious as I was, here's a brief history of McDonald's Halloween pails.

The Boo Bucket Story

1986

Boo Buckets hit the scene in 1986 with three pumpkin pails. The pails included lids that were shaped like pumpkin tops and had different faces to signify the characters: McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin.

As you can see in this (very creepy) '80s commercial, the pails were meant to be filled with whatever you wanted. They also made great trick-or-treating buckets.

1989

The Boo Buckets returned in '87, took a hiatus in '88, and came back in '89 looking a little different. The buckets were redesigned to include an orange pumpkin, a white ghost, and a green witch. The pumpkin and ghost had pumpkin-shaped lids while the witch had a pointy hat-shaped lid.

1990

Again the buckets received a redesign in 1990 with the faces slightly changing and becoming more cartoonish. McBoo also became glow in the dark.

Obviously, the commercials didn't get any less creepy in those four years either.

1992

The Halloween pails took another break for a year and then came back in 1992 with a fun new addition: cookie cutters. The character faces received another small redesign, but the real upgrade was the cookie cutter found in every lid.

1993

In '93, the pails returned with a new makeover, including changing McGoblin's pail from green to purple.

1999

Boo Buckets disappeared for a few years, and when they returned they looked completely different. The buckets lost their faces and were replaced with Halloween scenes from McDonaldland. There were also only two options available at this time.

2001

The Boo Buckets were completely redesigned in 2001, losing both the lid and cookie cutter. That year, the bucket featured another McDonaldland cartoon as well as a bat-shaped handle. These shaped handles are still used today.

2010

After a nine-year disappearance, McDonald's brought Boo Buckets back and capitalized on the success of characters that kids knew, like Mr. Potato Head. 2010's pail featured a cartoon scene of spooky Mr. Potato Head — and the best part was it was customizable with an included pack of stickers.

2011

In 2011, they kept the sticker idea (and apparently the commercial idea), but this time with customizable pumpkin and monster faces instead of Mr. Potato Head.

2012

The 2012 Boo Buckets featured Scooby Doo characters with stickers.

2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016

The following years featured more pop culture-themed buckets. Monster High in 2013, The Book of Life in 2014, and Minions in 2015. The last time we saw Boo Buckets were the Peanuts-themed versions in 2016.