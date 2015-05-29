5 Tips to Master Your Microwave Popcorn
No more burned popcorn! Read on to learn how to make pre-packaged microwave popcorn, then get an easy recipe (with video!) for making your own money-saving microwave popcorn using a plain paper bag.
Many of us have experienced the smell of a bag of microwave popcorn that has just crossed the line from buttery to burned. We have a few tips to make your microwave popcorn pop perfectly every time.
5 Tips to Make Better Microwave Popcorn
- Know your Microwave. It may take a couple of bags to get the timing down just right. Even though your microwave may have a popcorn setting, think of it as a starting point and adjust the time from there.
- Read the Bag. The bag actually contains valuable instructions. It is especially important to place the proper side facing down in the microwave so that it inflates.
- Stay Put. Stand next to the microwave for the entire time it takes for the popcorn to cook.
- Slow Down, Pops. Stop the microwave and remove the bag as soon as the popping slows down noticeably. One to 3 seconds is recommended, but if you smell something burning…
- Careful How You Open Up. Although you are curious as to how full the bag is, do not put your face or fingers anywhere near the opening as there will be a cloud of hot steam which can burn you.
How to Make Your Own Microwave Popcorn, No Box Required
Using pre-packaged microwave popcorn is convenient but it's so much cheaper to make your own using popcorn kernels, a little bit of oil, and a plain paper bag. Watch this video to see how to make homemade Microwave Popcorn, and get ideas for customized flavorings.
