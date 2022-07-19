A New Lawsuit Claims Skittles Are "Unfit for Human Consumption"

Mars, the company behind Skittles, is being sued for its use of titanium dioxide (TiO2) in the rainbow-colored candies.

The lawsuit, filed by Jenile Thames in California, claims that the levels of TiO2 make Skittles "unfit for human consumption." Titanium dioxide is a color additive used in Skittles and other food products. While it is legal to use in food in the U.S., the FDA regulates how much TiO2 is allowed — saying it can safely color foods as long as the quantity of TiO2 "does not exceed 1 percent by weight of the food."

Mars claims its titanium dioxide use is perfectly legal. "While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations," says a Mars company spokesperson in a statement.

Thames' lawsuit goes on to claim that Mars has known about the health risks posed by TiO2 and promised to phase it out of its ingredients. In 2016, Mars committed to removing artificial colors, including titanium dioxide, from its products during the following five years. However, Skittles still contain TiO2 as seen on the ingredient list alongside other dyes.

Even though TiO2 is legal in the U.S. and U.K., the European Union banned the use of titanium dioxide as a food additive effective August 7, 2022. The European Food Safety Authority cited fears that TiO2 in the body can cause genotoxicity, which can cause cancer. However, there isn't currently enough supporting research to back the claim.

The lawsuit claims Mars continued to use TiO2 without warning consumers of potential health risks and thus is committing a fraud of omission.