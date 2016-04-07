Save at Marc's with Dinner Spinner
Introducing the Easiest, Most Delicious Way to Save Money on Groceries at Marc's
You can be a whisk taker, a pot stirrer, and a crockpot hotshot, but even the neighborhood guac n' roller needs a little inspiration sometimes! If you're craving the perfect recipe for dinner tonight, help is on the way!
Marc's and Allrecipes.com have joined hands to help cure your dinner time doldrums – while saving you more money. Shoppers with the Allrecipes Dinner Spinner App downloaded to their smartphones can now receive deliciously easy dinner ideas delivered to their phones as they shop. Each day features a new recipe that's been hand-picked based on what's trending among cooks in your hometown, what's seasonally fresh and what's on sale.
Craving more ideas and inspiration? No problem, we know sometimes a great dinner also deserves an amazing dessert. That's why you will also find Marc's weekly Fresh Savings and Hot Deals highlighted on every Allrecipes recipe.
Wanna start saving? Follow these easy steps!
2. Under your phone's location settings, allow the app to use your location "always" and enable notifications.
3. Make sure you have your phone's Bluetooth setting set to 'on' when shopping at Marc's.
