Meet Manhattan Special: The Nostalgic Coffee Soda With a Cult Following

You've heard of espresso martinis, but have you heard of espresso soda? I'm not talking about some new-fangled product from a start-up — I'm talking about Manhattan Special.

This old-school soda coming out of (ironically) Brooklyn, New York, is as classic New York as they come, and amongst its fans, it's got a cult-like following. So what's the deal with this espresso soda? Is it worth going out of your way to try? I got my caffeine buzz on and found out.

What Is Manhattan Special Espresso Soda?

Manhattan Special is a soda manufacturer based in Brooklyn that has been around since 1895. While they make several types of soft drinks, the company's most famous, eponymous product is a sweetened Espresso Coffee Soda.

According to the company's website, the soda uses a "unique blend of the world's finest coffee beans (which are hand brewed to perfection)" along with, "pure cane sugar".

The soda comes in regular, diet, and diet decaffeinated versions, because yes, this soda packs a caffeine punch. While there's no exact caffeine measurement on the bottle, it is indeed quite caffeinated (speaking from personal experience here!)

What Does Espresso Soda Taste Like?

There are no big surprises here. The Espresso Coffee Soda is sweet and a little syrupy, like many old-school sodas tend to be, and not in a bad way. But in the end, you're left with a distinct coffee taste that's deeply toasty and a little smoky. Its flavor lingers in the same way that a strong cup of coffee does — and yes, this soda might just give you coffee breath.

The buzz is real; after a few sips, I was feeling the familiar zippiness of caffeine with a little added sugar to amp up the hype. I would certainly not recommend drinking this soda with dinner unless you have plans for an all-nighter. Luckily, the decaf version is there for your afternoon needs.

Unlike other similar products, this is a coffee soda for coffee lovers. It does not taste like spices, chicory, or just sugar; it tastes like espresso. Based on comments from Manhattan Special's website, some enjoy it with milk, others with a little seltzer water, and the bravest of them all with a splash of Sambuca. What's universally agreed upon is that this Espresso Soda should be poured over a big glass of ice and enjoyed as cold as can be.

Why Does This Soda Have Such a Following?

Ask any native New Yorker, and they're almost certainly familiar with the soda. Of course, it might have something to do with age (not many things from 1895 are still around), but I suspect it may have more to do with nostalgia.

Just turn to the "Guest Book" section on Manhattan Special's site and you'll find pages upon pages of comments from consumers of the soda. The comments, while overwhelmingly effusive in their praise of the soda, range from those who have just tried it for the first time to those who are the fifth generation of Manhattan Special-drinkers in their family.

Many follow these themes; people who grew up sneaking sips of their parents' sodas, those whose spouses introduced them to the soda when they started dating, and others who are reminded of memories with long-gone grandparents upon their first sip.

"1 sip took me right back to childhood", one commenter reminisced. Another wrote, "We moved 2000 miles away from NYC after my grandmother passed. I went back recently and got curious, so I tried Manhattan Special. All the memories of time with my grandmother came flooding back."

It's something to behold. The unique taste does seem to carry immense amounts of nostalgia for those who grew up around New York City, especially in Italian-American neighborhoods. And, as with many nostalgic cravings, it reminds people of the old days. There are few things that have stayed the same since 1895, and Manhattan Special certainly has, down to the glass bottles and charmingly romantic label.

Where Can One Buy Manhattan Special?

As a New Yorker, I've typically always found it at bodegas (aka convenience stores), old-school Italian pizza and sandwich joints, and bagel shops. The latter makes perfect sense, as I can totally see myself sipping this down alongside a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel on any given Sunday.

But what about outside New York? Lucky for you, the company started a crowd-sourced Google map about a decade back to find the soda near you. If that proves unsuccessful, you can also use the retail locator feature on their site. You can also, as with everything these days, order cases online.

Your best bet for finding a bottle is to seek out the native New Yorkers near you; where there are New Yorkers, there's bound to be some Manhattan Special.

Or, worst case scenario, add it to your to-do list for your next NYC vacation. After all, this soda deserves to be in the ranks of iconic NYC foods alongside pizza, bagels, and black and white cookies.