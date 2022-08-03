This sticky sweet sauce is a cult favorite in Washington, D.C., where it’s most popular as a dip for fried foods. See why it endures in the memory and heart of this writer.

Why Mambo Sauce Is the Only Condiment in My Pantry

Nearly two decades ago, I fell in love with a sweet, sticky, red-orange sauce. From my very first taste of mambo sauce — that mixture of tomato paste, pineapple, cayenne, ginger, vinegar, and salt — I knew it was going to be a mainstay in my pantry.

And this is saying something, because I'm the furthest thing away from a condiment connoisseur. In fact, I rarely even use the common ones like ketchup, honey mustard, or BBQ sauce — and if I do, it's only to cover up the taste of a dish that turned out more bland than expected. Minus Old Bay seasoning (Baltimore born and raised, hun), I prefer to eat most things very plain: Fries, wings, veggies, nuggets, onion rings, you name it — I eat them all sans dipping.

Unless, of course, there's a side of mambo.

How I first met (and fell in love with) mambo sauce

My mambo sauce story begins with my husband, who is the reigning sauce boss of condiments. He can't eat anything without dipping. And I'll never forget the day he introduced me to mambo.

I attended undergrad in the Washington D.C., metro area, but I had never heard of the fiery red sauce that locals rave about. One day, then-boyfriend brought a wing dinner (aka chicken box) to my apartment and inside was a small container of a thick, reddish-orange sauce.

"What's this?" I asked. "You know I don't like condiments."

"I know, but you'll love this one I promise," he said, dipping a fried wing in the sauce and waving it in front of my mouth.

I acquiesced and tasted. My palate jumped for joy at the perfect balance of sweet, salty, spicy, and a tad bit tangy. This wasn't just any run of the mill condiment. This sauce was magical.

"What's this called?" I asked.

"It's mambo sauce — some people say 'mumbo'." He told me the story of his first time tasting mambo in 6th grade at a carryout near his childhood home in Hyattsville, Maryland. "Mambo sauce is in the very fabric of Chocolate City," he said, referring to DC's nickname. "You mean to tell me, you've never heard of it?"

I hadn't.

The complicated history of mambo sauce

The complicated history of mambo is just as unique as its flavor. In the DMV (the area that comprises Washington D.C., Maryland, and northern Virginia), local lore claims that mambo sauce was originally served at Wings-n-Things restaurant in the 1960s. Mambo sauce then became well-known in the carry-outs in Black neighborhoods. Popularized as a dipping sauce for fried chicken and fries, mambo sauce was "the" condiment of choice — and was a sweet treat often eaten late at night after area go-go parties. There's even a go-go band named after the sauce — another highlight of D.C. and the DMV's Black culture. The mambo-sauce culture inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs, including Arsha Jones – Washington D.C. native and founder of Capital City Mambo Sauce. D.C. is mambo, and mambo is the taste of D.C.

But ask someone from Chicago, and they'll tell you a different story.

Argia B. Collins Sr. was a Chicago-based restaurateur. Born in Mississippi to a family of Black farmers, Argia dreamed of opening his own barbecue restaurant, which he did when he moved his family to Chicago in the early 1950s. During the time of managing this restaurant until his retirement in 1992, Collins Sr. created a signature "Mumbo Bar-B-Q Sauce" in three flavors: hickory, mild, and tangy. The sauce, with ties to civil rights icon Jesse Jackson (who was frequently served in the restaurant), even made its way into local supermarkets and grocery stores.

In 2018, a decades-long debate on the sauce's origin made its way to court. The courts ruled that the original "mumbo sauce" can indeed be traced back to Collins in Chicago — and, on paper, making the Midwest its original birthplace.

But my heart — and taste buds — are firmly in the D.C. camp.

Keeping mambo close to our hearts

It's been some time since those early D.C. days. Heading into our 40s, we've followed opportunities out of the DMV and our lives look vastly different from those days of scarfing down chicken platters in our early 20s. When we became a plant-based family, I went back to my old ways of saying no to condiments. And without access to mambo sauce in our adopted hometown,I'd lost track of how beautifully the sauce flavored our dishes and reminded us of the culture and communities that raised us.

A few months ago, a box arrived at our front door from Target. My husband said it was a surprise.

"What's this?" my 7-year-old daughter questioned.

"It's mambo, or mumbo sauce depending on who you ask," my husband replied, his intro lines as intact as when he waved that wing in front of me 20 years ago.

He poured the sauce onto a plate, dipped the cauliflower wing into the red-orange delight and handed it off to my daughter to taste.

"Mmm-mm, this tastes yummy!"