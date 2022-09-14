This One Ingredient Can Make Your Grapes Taste Like Sour Patch Kids

Connoisseurs of sour candy don't just consider the packaged treat an occasional splurge. Finding the perfect pucker can be a full-time job, as consumers navigate what has become a 226 billion dollar industry. That's a whole 'lotta sugar.

But what if we told you that you can create a healthier alternative to candy in the comfort of your own home? And that the secret to sour-flavored anything was a simple product you can easily order online?

Enter citric acid: the ingredient responsible for your favorite tart confections.

The use of citric acid is nothing novel, but it will certainly be a game-changer for anyone interested in replicating sweets like Sour Patch Kids, Warheads, and Pixy Stix in their own kitchen.

What Is Citric Acid?

Citric acid is a naturally occurring organic compound that is typically found in citrus fruits like lemon and grapefruit. When manufactured industrially, however, it may be derived from a sugar fermentation process that relies on fungi. This extraction technique has become quite popular to keep up with worldwide demand.

Citric acid isn't just used to enhance tartness — it can also be added as a preservative to make jarred and canned foods last longer. You'll be surprised at how often you might find this listed as an ingredient once you start looking for it on labels.

Is Citric Acid Safe to Eat?

Yes, at least according to the FDA which puts it on the "generally recognized as safe" list for food and skin products. Of course, it's always wise not to consume a single ingredient in excess, but there is very little data to support negative side effects from overeating it (at least when it comes to the citric acid found in natural sources, like the aforementioned citrus produce).

There is also simply not enough research or data conducted to determine whether or not manufactured varieties are potentially harmful to your health.

Where to Get Citric Acid

Citric acid can be found in powdered form through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Once purchased, you'll want to store it in a cool, dry place where it will last up to three years when opened and five years unopened.

How to Use Citric Acid

You can easily use citric acid to coat homemade gummies and candy or even sprinkle some into a fresh batch of lemonade, or fancy lemon water, to make it more tart and tangy. If you have ever made ricotta cheese or fresh mozzarella at home, you might already be familiar with this ingredient and have some extra citric acid on hand.

But one of the most effective (and healthy!) uses is in making fun and festive sour grapes. The fruit's skin, when dipped in a lemon juice and water mixture, clings to powders effortlessly to create the beloved tartness that balances the saccharine flesh.

These make a great alternative to the usual grapes you and your family snack on. Add a little flair to your next bowl of fruit and enjoy this quick and basic recipe for anyone looking to satisfy a sweet (and sour) tooth:

Sour Grapes Recipe

Ingredients:

Gelatin powder packets (choose your own flavors and brands)

1 teaspoon citric acid (per gelatin packet)

1 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 pounds green grapes

Toothpicks

Directions: