When The Robots Arrive, You'll Be So Glad You Made This Cake

Appease the robots with this delicious cake in the shape of a robot. Because flattery gets you everywhere with robots.
By Carl Hanson Updated January 07, 2021
Photo by Allrecipes

No one knows what the dark, dystopic Time of the Robots will be like. But one thing's certain: The robots will want cake.

We're here to help.

And the robots don't need to know it, but this cake is ridiculously easy to make. Let the robots think you slaved over it. They'll enjoy that. Here's how you do it:

1. Start with a blank canvas

In this case, a plain sheet cake.

Photo by Allrecipes

2. Cut out your robot pattern

Lay a simple pattern over the sheet cake -- or just eyeball it if you're feeling lucky.

Photo by Allrecipes
Photo by Allrecipes

3. Cut the arms in half

Photo by Allrecipes

4. Cut the stubby end of the arm pieces

Use the stubby rectangles to add a little length to the robot's legs.

Photo by Allrecipes

5. Arrange the cake on a platter like so

Here you can see the extra length on the legs. You may need to trim things up a bit if pieces are uneven. The frosting will cover up imperfections, too.

Photo by Allrecipes

6. Smear with white frosting and refrigerate the robot

Keep it in the fridge about 30 minutes so the frosting can set.

Photo by Allrecipes

7. Now it's time for a second coating of frosting

Pro Tip: You can make metal-grey frosting by combining white frosting with a little black food coloring.

Photo by Allrecipes

8. Add the finishing touches

Sweet-Tarts make great eyes. Capsule candies are good for eyes and funky panels. Licorice whips make terrific wires.

Photo by Allrecipes

9. Serve the robots!

This robot cake comes in peace. Technically, it comes into pieces, pieces of delicious robot-appeasing cake.

Photo by Allrecipes

Check out the video if you'd like a bit more detail:

VIDEO: How To Make A Robot Cake

