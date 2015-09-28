When The Robots Arrive, You'll Be So Glad You Made This Cake
No one knows what the dark, dystopic Time of the Robots will be like. But one thing's certain: The robots will want cake.
We're here to help.
Appease the robots with this delicious cake in the shape of a robot. Because flattery gets you everywhere with robots.
And the robots don't need to know it, but this cake is ridiculously easy to make. Let the robots think you slaved over it. They'll enjoy that. Here's how you do it:
1. Start with a blank canvas
In this case, a plain sheet cake.
2. Cut out your robot pattern
Lay a simple pattern over the sheet cake -- or just eyeball it if you're feeling lucky.
3. Cut the arms in half
4. Cut the stubby end of the arm pieces
Use the stubby rectangles to add a little length to the robot's legs.
5. Arrange the cake on a platter like so
Here you can see the extra length on the legs. You may need to trim things up a bit if pieces are uneven. The frosting will cover up imperfections, too.
6. Smear with white frosting and refrigerate the robot
Keep it in the fridge about 30 minutes so the frosting can set.
7. Now it's time for a second coating of frosting
Pro Tip: You can make metal-grey frosting by combining white frosting with a little black food coloring.
8. Add the finishing touches
Sweet-Tarts make great eyes. Capsule candies are good for eyes and funky panels. Licorice whips make terrific wires.
9. Serve the robots!
This robot cake comes in peace. Technically, it comes into pieces, pieces of delicious robot-appeasing cake.
Check out the video if you'd like a bit more detail: