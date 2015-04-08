Make Fish Taste Less Fishy With One Easy Trick
The secret of achieving a subtle flavor when cooking fish is finally revealed. This Japanese technique will level up your fish cooking skills.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Good salmon teriyaki has a very subtle flavor and extremely crisp skin. It gets that way because of a Japanese cooking trick...
The salt takes away surface odor, so it smells better, and takes away surface moisture, so the fish crisps better when fried, grilled, or broiled. Here's how to do it.
Presalted Alaskan Salmon — Japanese Style
- Lay down a sheet of wax paper. Sprinkle 1 tsp of kosher salt on it.
- Lay the fish fillet, skin-side down, on the salted wax paper.
- Sprinkle about 1 tsp kosher salt over the fillet.
- Let the fillet sit for about 30 minutes while the salt absorbs into the fillet.
- Before broiling, brush a simple teriyaki sauce onto the skin.
- Broil the salmon under 500 degrees F (260 degrees C) heat for 4 minutes.
- Remove and brush again with sauce.
- Broil until desired doneness (4-6 minutes).
Like with most Japanese cuisine, the flavor you'll get depends heavily on the ingredients you start with. The fresher and higher-quality your fish, the better results you'll have. I used fresh Copper River salmon; it was incredible. Here's a version of the recipe you can save.
This idea, and many other incredibly useful Japanese advancements in the cooking arts, can be found in the indispensable book Japanese Cooking: A Simple Art by Shizuo Tsuji.