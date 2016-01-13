How To Make A 100-Yard Football Field Of Dips
If you build your football field of dipping dreams, they will come. Oh yes, they will come with a hunger for victory...but mostly for dips and salty snacks.
How to Make a Football Field of Dips
The football field is a baking dish full of your favorite 5-star dips, with every "10 yards" represented by a different classic dip -- with "chalk marks" made of piped sour-cream. The stadium seating, meanwhile, is filled to capacity with chips, crackers, pretzels, and veggie sticks. Coaches and true students of the game may also want to add "X's and O's" made of sliced olives and thin sticks of red bell peppers.
Here's What You'll Need
Use a glass or metal dish for the field -- a solid dish gives the field stability, especially if you're transporting it. In a pinch, you could use a disposable aluminum casserole pan, but watch out! Once filled, the field is really heavy, and the aluminum pan can buckle when you pick it up.
You'll also need:
- 6 small, rectangular aluminum pans for the stadium seats
- 4 disposable Solo party cups
- Strips of cardboard for field dividers
- Aluminum foil
- Scissors
- Blue painter's tape
- A few sheets of construction paper
- A ruler
Lay Out the Field and the Stadium Seats
You are the architect of your football field of dipping dreams. But here's a pretty good blueprint.
Prepare the Dividers for the Field
Cut cardboard into strips that equal the depth and width of the baking dish. Wrap the cardboard strips in aluminum foil.
Then secure the dividers in place at "10 yard" intervals with blue painter's tape. Why painter's tape? The surface is almost like plastic, so it won't give off funky flavors or odd odors. It's also easy to remove. Once the stadium stands are in place around the dish, you won't be able to see the blue tape.
Load in the Dips
Thick dips like hummus are good choices. Don't worry if your heavier dips press against the dividers. It won't be a problem once the whole dish is filled in.
Here are the 5-star dips we used:
Check out our complete collection of Dips and Spreads Recipes.
Mark the Field of Play
To chalk the field, add sour cream to a plastic baggie. Then cut out the tip of one corner of the bag with scissors. Twist the bag, and pipe on the field markings.
Prepare the Stadium Seating
Not to get too meta, but a big game without stands full of fans is like 100 yards of dips without dippers. To ensure a capacity crowd, create a tiered seating set-up with construction paper held in place with blue painter's tape. Place the larger divider in back so you can pile the snacks up higher.
Add Snacks to the Stadium Seating
Add chips, crackers, bagel crisps, and tiny toasts to the rectangular pans. Fill the Solo cups with breadsticks and carrot, celery, and bell pepper sticks. Then arrange the stadium.
And Let the Game Begin!
You can almost hear the roar of the crowd. And remember, double-dipping draws a flag and an unsportsmanlike-dipper penalty every time!
You Might Also Like