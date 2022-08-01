Premier Protein, Oatly, and More Beverages Recalled
Lyons Magnus LLC issued a voluntary recall for 53 different beverages, including Premier Protein and Oatly products, due to potential microbial contamination on July 28. The beverage products may contain the organism Cronobacter sakazakii and do not meet the commercial sterility specifications.
The recalled Lyons Magnus products include beverages from brands Premier Protein, Oatly, Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. The impacted products were distributed nationwide, so you'll need to check the Lot Code and Best By Date to know if you have one of the recalled items.
Lyons Magnus' recalled products include:
Aloha
Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 8312; Best By Date: 7/12/2023
- Lot Code: 9312; Best By Date: 7/13/2023
Coconut Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 7312; Best By Date: 7/11/2023
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 7312; Best By Date: 7/11/2023
Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 0412; Best By Date: 7/19/2023
- Lot Code: 9312: Best By Date: 7/18/2023
Glucerna Original (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)
Chocolate (24 count/237-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 400254X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 400264X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 400274X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 410364X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023
Strawberry (24 count/237-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 400244X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 410354X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023
Vanilla (24 count/237-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 400194X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 400204X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 400214X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 400224X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 400234X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023
- Lot Code: 410294X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023
- Lot Code: 410304X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023
- Lot Code: 410314X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023
- Lot Code: 410334X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023
- Lot Code: 410344X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023
Imperial
Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 2312; Best By Date: 2/6/2023
- Lot Code: 3312; Best By Date: 2/7/2023
- Lot Code: 7112; Best By Date: 1/22/2023
- Lot Code: 8112; Best By Date: 1/23/2023
- Lot Code: 8612; Best By Date: 3/14/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 5512; Best By Date: 12/31/2022
- Lot Code: 5902; Best By Date: 11/1/2022
- Lot Code: 6902; Best By Date: 11/2/2022
- Lot Code: 7212; Best By Date: 12/3/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 0012; Best By Date: 11/6/2022
- Lot Code: 2212; Best By Date: 11/28/2022
- Lot Code: 3212; Best By Date 11/29/2022
- Lot Code: 4212; Best By Date: 11/30/2022
- Lot Code: 5712; Best By Date: 1/20/2023
- Lot Code: 6712; Best By Date: 1/21/2023
- Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 11/5/2022
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 1902; Best By Date: 12/27/2022
- Lot Code: 1312; Best By Date: 2/5/2023
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 0012; Best By Date: 1/5/2023
- Lot Code: 1412; Best By Date: 2/15/2023
- Lot Code: 9512; Best By Date: 3/5/2023
- Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 1/4/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 2512; Best By Date: 12/28/2022
- Lot Code: 3512; Best By Date: 12/29/2022
- Lot Code: 6902; Best By Date: 11/2/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 4212; Best By Date: 11/30/2022
- Lot Code: 6212; Best By Date: 12/2/2022
Intelligentsia
Cold Coffee (12 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 9212; Best By Date: 12/7/2022
Oat Latte (12 count/ 330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 7112; Best By Date: 1/4/2023
- Lot Code: 8112; Best By Date: 1/5/2023
Kate Farms
Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla (12 count/250-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 2512; Best By Date: 6/1/2023
- Lot Code: 3512; Best By Date: 6/2/2023
- Lot Code: 4512; Best By Date: 6/3/2023
- Lot Code: 5512; Best By Date: 6/4/2023
- Lot Code: 6512; Best By Date: 6/5/2023
Lyons Barista Style
Almond Non-Dairy Beverage (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 2012; Best By Date: 1/7/2023
- Lot Code: 3012; Best By Date: 1/8/2023
- Lot Code: 3712; Best By Date: 3/19/2023
- Lot Code: 4012; Best By Date: 1/9/2023
- Lot Code: 5712; Best By Date: 3/21/2023
- Lot Code: 5012; Best By Date: 1/10/2023
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 1612; Best By Date: 3/7/2023
- Lot Code: 2612; Best By Date: 3/8/2023
- Lot Code: 2712; Best By Date: 3/18/2023
- Lot Code: 3612; Best By Date: 3/9/2023
- Lot Code: 8412; Best By Date: 2/22/2023
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 0612; Best By Date: 3/6/2023
- Lot Code: 2212; Best By Date: 1/27/2023
- Lot Code: 3212; Best By Date: 1/28/2023
- Lot Code: 4212; Best By Date: 1/29/2023
- Lot Code: 6412; Best By Date: 2/20/2023
- Lot Code: 7412; Best By Date: 2/21/2023
Lyons Ready Care
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 4512; Best By Date: 12/30/2022
- Lot Code: 5512; Best By Date: 12/31/2022
- Lot Code: 5902; Best By Date: 11/1/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 0012; Best By Date: 11/6/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 1412; Best By Date: 2/15/2023
- Lot Code: 6312; Best By Date: 2/10/2023
- Lot Code: 9312; Best By Date: 2/13/2023
- Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 1/4/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 8212; Best By Date: 2/2/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 3512; Best By Date: 12/29/2022
- Lot Code: 4512; Best By Date: 12/30/2022
- Lot Code: 7902; Best By Date: 11/3/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 5312; Best By Date: 2/9/2023
- Lot Code: 6312; Best By Date: 2/10/2023
- Lot Code: 6512; Best By Date: 3/2/2023
- Lot Code: 7512; Best By Date: 3/3/2023
- Lot Code: 8512; Best By Date: 3/4/2023
- Lot Code: 8902; Best By Date: 1/3/2023
- Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 1/4/203
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)
- Lot Code: 3712; Best By Date: 1/18/2023
- Lot Code: 5212; Best By Date: 12/1/2022
- Lot Code: 5712; Best By Date: 1/20/2023
- Lot Code: 8512; Best By Date: 1/3/2023
- Lot Code: 8902; Best By Date: 11/4/2022
- Lot Code: 4712; Best By Date: 1/19/2023
- Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 11/5/2022
MRE
Cookies & Cream Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 2112; Best By Date: 4/22/2023
- Lot Code: 3112; Best By Date: 4/23/2023
- Lot Code: 9612; Best By Date: 6/18/2023
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 3112; Best By Date: 4/23/2023
- Lot Code: 4112; Best By Date: 4/24/2023
- Lot Code: 5112; Best By Date: 4/25/2023
Salted Caramel Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 1112; Best By Date: 4/21/2023
- Lot Code: 2112; Best By Date: 4/22/2023
- Lot Code: 7612; Best By Date: 6/18/2023
- Lot Code: 8612; Best By Date: 6/17/2023
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 0112; Best By Date: 4/20/2023
- Lot Code: 1112; Best By Date: 4/21/2023
- Lot Code: 6612; Best By Date: 6/15/2023
- Lot Code: 7612; Best By Date: 6/16/2023
Oatly
Oat-Milk Barista Edition (12 count/32 fluid ounce slim cartons)
- Lot Code: 112; Best By Date: 4/20/2023
- Lot Code: 1112; Best By Date: 4/21/2023
- Lot Code: 2902; Best By Date: 4/2/2023
- Lot Code: 3902, Best By Date: 4/3/2023
- Lot Code: 4902; Best By Date: 4/4/2023
- Lot Code: 6112; Best By Date: 4/26/2023
- Lot Code: 9012; Best By Date: 4/19/2023
Pirq
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 5412; Best By Date: 5/25/2023
- Lot Code: 6412; Best By Date: 5/26/2023
- Lot Code: 7412; Best By Date: 5/27/2023
- Lot Code: 8012; Best By Date: 4/18/2023
- Lot Code: 9012; Best By Date: 4/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 8412; Best By Date: 7/27/2023
- Lot Code: 9412; Best By Date: 7/28/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 3412; Best By Date: 5/23/2023
- Lot Code: 4412; Best By Date: 5/24/2023
- Lot Code: 5012; Best By Date: 4/15/2023
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 9012; Best By Date: 4/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 8412; Best By Date: 7/27/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 4412; Best By Date: 5/24/2023
- Lot Code: 6012; Best By Date: 4/16/2023
- Lot Code: 7012; Best By Date: 4/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 4412; Best By Date: 7/23/2023
- Lot Code: 5412; Best By Date: 7/24/2023
- Lot Code: 7012; Best By Date: 6/16/2023
- Lot Code: 8012; Best By Date: 6/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 7012; Best By Date: 6/16/2023
Premier Protein
Chocolate (12 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 2412/2142BT; Best By Date: 7/20/2023
- Lot Code: 3412/2143BT; Best By Date: 7/21/2023
- Lot Code: 4612/2164BT; Best By Date: 8/11/2023
- Lot Code: 5612/2165BT; Best By Date: 8/12/2023
- Lot Code: 66122166BT; Best By Date: 8/13/2023
Vanilla (18 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 0012/2100BT; Best By Date: 6/8/2023
- Lot Code: 1012/2101BT; Best By Date: 6/9/2023
- Lot Code: 1212/2121BT; Best By Date: 6/29/2023
- Lot Code: 1612/2161BT; Best By Date: 8/8/2023
- Lot Code: 2012/2102BT; Best By Date: 6/10/2023
- Lot Code: 2212/2122BT; Best By Date: 6/30/2023
- Lot Code: 3012/2103BT; Best By Date: 6/11/2023
- Lot Code: 4012/2104BT; Best By Date: 6/12/2023
Chocolate (18 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 9712/2179BT; Best By Date: 8/26/2023
Vanilla (12 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 0612/2160BT; Best By Date: 8/7/2023
- Lot Code: 4902/2094BT; Best By Date: 6/2/2023
- Lot Code: 9512/2159BT; Best By Date: 8/6/2023
Vanilla (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 4902/2094BT; Best By Date: 6/2/2023
- Lot Code: 5902/2095BT; Best By Date: 6/3/2023
- Lot Code: 6902/2096BT; Best By Date: 6/4/2023
- Lot Code: 7902/2097BT; Best By Date: 6/5/2023
- Lot Code: 8902/2098BT; Best By Date: 6/6/2023
Café Latte (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 3212/2123BT; Best By Date: 7/1/2023
- Lot Code: 4212/2124BT; Best By Date: 7/2/2023
- Lot Code: 5212/2125BT; Best By Date: 7/3/2023
- Lot Code: 62122126BT; Best By Date: 7/4/2023
- Lot Code: 7212/2127BT; Best By Date: 7/5/2023
Café Latte (18 count/ 330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 8212/2128BT; Best By Date: 7/6/2023
Vanilla (15 count/330-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 5902/2095BT; Best By Date: 6/3/2023
Stumptown
Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk Original (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 3312; Best By Date: 12/9/2022
- Lot Code: 4312; Best By Date: 12/10/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk Horchata (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 4312; Best By Date: 12/10/2022
- Lot Code: 5312; Best By Date: 12/11/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk Chocolate (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 6312; Best By Date: 12/12/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Chocolate (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 0412; Best By Date: 12/16/2022
- Lot Code: 1412; Best By Date: 12/17/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)
- Lot Code: 2312; Best By Date: 12/8/2022
- Lot Code: 3312; Best By Date: 12/9/2022
You can find product images on the FDA website.
If you have any of the recalled products, do not consume them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund.
There have been no reports of illness due to the consumption of these recalled products and infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare — although vulnerable and immunocompromised individuals may be more likely to get an infection. The symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.
If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Lyons Recall Support Center via phone at 1-800-627-0557 or through the Lyons Magnus website.