Premier Protein, Oatly, and More Beverages Recalled

Check your pantries and fridge for any of these 53 products, voluntarily recalled due to potential microbial contamination.

Lyons Magnus LLC issued a voluntary recall for 53 different beverages, including Premier Protein and Oatly products, due to potential microbial contamination on July 28. The beverage products may contain the organism Cronobacter sakazakii and do not meet the commercial sterility specifications.

The recalled Lyons Magnus products include beverages from brands Premier Protein, Oatly, Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. The impacted products were distributed nationwide, so you'll need to check the Lot Code and Best By Date to know if you have one of the recalled items.

Lyons Magnus' recalled products include:

Aloha

Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 8312; Best By Date: 7/12/2023

Lot Code: 9312; Best By Date: 7/13/2023

Coconut Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 7312; Best By Date: 7/11/2023

Vanilla Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 7312; Best By Date: 7/11/2023

Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 0412; Best By Date: 7/19/2023

Lot Code: 9312: Best By Date: 7/18/2023

Glucerna Original (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)

Chocolate (24 count/237-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 400254X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 400264X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 400274X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 410364X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023

Strawberry (24 count/237-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 400244X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 410354X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023

Vanilla (24 count/237-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 400194X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 400204X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 400214X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 400224X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 400234X00; Best By Date: 8/1/2023

Lot Code: 410294X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023

Lot Code: 410304X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023

Lot Code: 410314X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023

Lot Code: 410334X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023

Lot Code: 410344X00; Best By Date: 9/1/2023

Imperial

Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 2312; Best By Date: 2/6/2023

Lot Code: 3312; Best By Date: 2/7/2023

Lot Code: 7112; Best By Date: 1/22/2023

Lot Code: 8112; Best By Date: 1/23/2023

Lot Code: 8612; Best By Date: 3/14/2023

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 5512; Best By Date: 12/31/2022

Lot Code: 5902; Best By Date: 11/1/2022

Lot Code: 6902; Best By Date: 11/2/2022

Lot Code: 7212; Best By Date: 12/3/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 0012; Best By Date: 11/6/2022

Lot Code: 2212; Best By Date: 11/28/2022

Lot Code: 3212; Best By Date 11/29/2022

Lot Code: 4212; Best By Date: 11/30/2022

Lot Code: 5712; Best By Date: 1/20/2023

Lot Code: 6712; Best By Date: 1/21/2023

Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 11/5/2022

Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 1902; Best By Date: 12/27/2022

Lot Code: 1312; Best By Date: 2/5/2023

Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 0012; Best By Date: 1/5/2023

Lot Code: 1412; Best By Date: 2/15/2023

Lot Code: 9512; Best By Date: 3/5/2023

Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 1/4/2023

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 2512; Best By Date: 12/28/2022

Lot Code: 3512; Best By Date: 12/29/2022

Lot Code: 6902; Best By Date: 11/2/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 4212; Best By Date: 11/30/2022

Lot Code: 6212; Best By Date: 12/2/2022

Intelligentsia

Cold Coffee (12 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 9212; Best By Date: 12/7/2022

Oat Latte (12 count/ 330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 7112; Best By Date: 1/4/2023

Lot Code: 8112; Best By Date: 1/5/2023

Kate Farms

Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla (12 count/250-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 2512; Best By Date: 6/1/2023

Lot Code: 3512; Best By Date: 6/2/2023

Lot Code: 4512; Best By Date: 6/3/2023

Lot Code: 5512; Best By Date: 6/4/2023

Lot Code: 6512; Best By Date: 6/5/2023

Lyons Barista Style

Almond Non-Dairy Beverage (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 2012; Best By Date: 1/7/2023

Lot Code: 3012; Best By Date: 1/8/2023

Lot Code: 3712; Best By Date: 3/19/2023

Lot Code: 4012; Best By Date: 1/9/2023

Lot Code: 5712; Best By Date: 3/21/2023

Lot Code: 5012; Best By Date: 1/10/2023

Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 1612; Best By Date: 3/7/2023

Lot Code: 2612; Best By Date: 3/8/2023

Lot Code: 2712; Best By Date: 3/18/2023

Lot Code: 3612; Best By Date: 3/9/2023

Lot Code: 8412; Best By Date: 2/22/2023

Oat Non-Dairy Beverage (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 0612; Best By Date: 3/6/2023

Lot Code: 2212; Best By Date: 1/27/2023

Lot Code: 3212; Best By Date: 1/28/2023

Lot Code: 4212; Best By Date: 1/29/2023

Lot Code: 6412; Best By Date: 2/20/2023

Lot Code: 7412; Best By Date: 2/21/2023

Lyons Ready Care

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 4512; Best By Date: 12/30/2022

Lot Code: 5512; Best By Date: 12/31/2022

Lot Code: 5902; Best By Date: 11/1/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 0012; Best By Date: 11/6/2022

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 1412; Best By Date: 2/15/2023

Lot Code: 6312; Best By Date: 2/10/2023

Lot Code: 9312; Best By Date: 2/13/2023

Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 1/4/2023

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 8212; Best By Date: 2/2/2023

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 3512; Best By Date: 12/29/2022

Lot Code: 4512; Best By Date: 12/30/2022

Lot Code: 7902; Best By Date: 11/3/2022

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla (12 count/32 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 5312; Best By Date: 2/9/2023

Lot Code: 6312; Best By Date: 2/10/2023

Lot Code: 6512; Best By Date: 3/2/2023

Lot Code: 7512; Best By Date: 3/3/2023

Lot Code: 8512; Best By Date: 3/4/2023

Lot Code: 8902; Best By Date: 1/3/2023

Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 1/4/203

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency (24 count/8 fluid ounce cartons)

Lot Code: 3712; Best By Date: 1/18/2023

Lot Code: 5212; Best By Date: 12/1/2022

Lot Code: 5712; Best By Date: 1/20/2023

Lot Code: 8512; Best By Date: 1/3/2023

Lot Code: 8902; Best By Date: 11/4/2022

Lot Code: 4712; Best By Date: 1/19/2023

Lot Code: 9902; Best By Date: 11/5/2022

MRE

Cookies & Cream Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 2112; Best By Date: 4/22/2023

Lot Code: 3112; Best By Date: 4/23/2023

Lot Code: 9612; Best By Date: 6/18/2023

Milk Chocolate Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 3112; Best By Date: 4/23/2023

Lot Code: 4112; Best By Date: 4/24/2023

Lot Code: 5112; Best By Date: 4/25/2023

Salted Caramel Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 1112; Best By Date: 4/21/2023

Lot Code: 2112; Best By Date: 4/22/2023

Lot Code: 7612; Best By Date: 6/18/2023

Lot Code: 8612; Best By Date: 6/17/2023

Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 0112; Best By Date: 4/20/2023

Lot Code: 1112; Best By Date: 4/21/2023

Lot Code: 6612; Best By Date: 6/15/2023

Lot Code: 7612; Best By Date: 6/16/2023

Oatly

Oat-Milk Barista Edition (12 count/32 fluid ounce slim cartons)

Lot Code: 112; Best By Date: 4/20/2023

Lot Code: 1112; Best By Date: 4/21/2023

Lot Code: 2902; Best By Date: 4/2/2023

Lot Code: 3902, Best By Date: 4/3/2023

Lot Code: 4902; Best By Date: 4/4/2023

Lot Code: 6112; Best By Date: 4/26/2023

Lot Code: 9012; Best By Date: 4/19/2023

Pirq

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 5412; Best By Date: 5/25/2023

Lot Code: 6412; Best By Date: 5/26/2023

Lot Code: 7412; Best By Date: 5/27/2023

Lot Code: 8012; Best By Date: 4/18/2023

Lot Code: 9012; Best By Date: 4/19/2023

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 8412; Best By Date: 7/27/2023

Lot Code: 9412; Best By Date: 7/28/2023

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 3412; Best By Date: 5/23/2023

Lot Code: 4412; Best By Date: 5/24/2023

Lot Code: 5012; Best By Date: 4/15/2023

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 9012; Best By Date: 4/19/2023

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 8412; Best By Date: 7/27/2023

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 4412; Best By Date: 5/24/2023

Lot Code: 6012; Best By Date: 4/16/2023

Lot Code: 7012; Best By Date: 4/17/2023

Plant Protein Very Strawberry (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 4412; Best By Date: 7/23/2023

Lot Code: 5412; Best By Date: 7/24/2023

Lot Code: 7012; Best By Date: 6/16/2023

Lot Code: 8012; Best By Date: 6/17/2023

Plant Protein Very Strawberry (4 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 7012; Best By Date: 6/16/2023

Premier Protein

Chocolate (12 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 2412/2142BT; Best By Date: 7/20/2023

Lot Code: 3412/2143BT; Best By Date: 7/21/2023

Lot Code: 4612/2164BT; Best By Date: 8/11/2023

Lot Code: 5612/2165BT; Best By Date: 8/12/2023

Lot Code: 66122166BT; Best By Date: 8/13/2023

Vanilla (18 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 0012/2100BT; Best By Date: 6/8/2023

Lot Code: 1012/2101BT; Best By Date: 6/9/2023

Lot Code: 1212/2121BT; Best By Date: 6/29/2023

Lot Code: 1612/2161BT; Best By Date: 8/8/2023

Lot Code: 2012/2102BT; Best By Date: 6/10/2023

Lot Code: 2212/2122BT; Best By Date: 6/30/2023

Lot Code: 3012/2103BT; Best By Date: 6/11/2023

Lot Code: 4012/2104BT; Best By Date: 6/12/2023

Chocolate (18 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 9712/2179BT; Best By Date: 8/26/2023

Vanilla (12 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 0612/2160BT; Best By Date: 8/7/2023

Lot Code: 4902/2094BT; Best By Date: 6/2/2023

Lot Code: 9512/2159BT; Best By Date: 8/6/2023

Vanilla (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 4902/2094BT; Best By Date: 6/2/2023

Lot Code: 5902/2095BT; Best By Date: 6/3/2023

Lot Code: 6902/2096BT; Best By Date: 6/4/2023

Lot Code: 7902/2097BT; Best By Date: 6/5/2023

Lot Code: 8902/2098BT; Best By Date: 6/6/2023

Café Latte (4 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 3212/2123BT; Best By Date: 7/1/2023

Lot Code: 4212/2124BT; Best By Date: 7/2/2023

Lot Code: 5212/2125BT; Best By Date: 7/3/2023

Lot Code: 62122126BT; Best By Date: 7/4/2023

Lot Code: 7212/2127BT; Best By Date: 7/5/2023

Café Latte (18 count/ 330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 8212/2128BT; Best By Date: 7/6/2023

Vanilla (15 count/330-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 5902/2095BT; Best By Date: 6/3/2023

Stumptown

Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk Original (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 3312; Best By Date: 12/9/2022

Lot Code: 4312; Best By Date: 12/10/2022

Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk Horchata (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 4312; Best By Date: 12/10/2022

Lot Code: 5312; Best By Date: 12/11/2022

Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk Chocolate (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 6312; Best By Date: 12/12/2022

Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Chocolate (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 0412; Best By Date: 12/16/2022

Lot Code: 1412; Best By Date: 12/17/2022

Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original (12 count/325-milliliter cartons)

Lot Code: 2312; Best By Date: 12/8/2022

Lot Code: 3312; Best By Date: 12/9/2022

You can find product images on the FDA website.

If you have any of the recalled products, do not consume them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund.

There have been no reports of illness due to the consumption of these recalled products and infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare — although vulnerable and immunocompromised individuals may be more likely to get an infection. The symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.