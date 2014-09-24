Luau Party
Aloha, party people — hele mei hoohiwahiwa! Break out the leis and grass skirts because it's hula time.
A luau is a festive Hawaiian and Polynesian celebration filled with delicious food and lively music. Hosting a luau party at home takes a little attention to detail. But with the right touches — everything from attire to food to decor, you'll be all set.
Luau Party Attire
The luau party dress code is, naturally, island gear: colorful printed shirts, board shorts, a mu'umu'u, or a grass skirt — anything that says "hang loose" is sure to be in-style.
Luau Party Decor
- Leis: fake are fun, or splurge on real ones.
- Pineapples & coconuts: double as food and decor.
- Macadamia nuts: serve them as is, or bake into cookies.
- Tiki torches: best after sundown.
- Straw hats: take the party from blah to bold
- Paper drink umbrellas: add some flair to mixed drinks
- Grass skirts: for guests or tables — or both.
Luau Party Food
Drinks
Appetizers
Salads
Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad | Photo by lilSnoo
Main Dishes
Desserts
Fun and Games
- Coconut races. With a coconut between their knees, see which guest can get from point A to point B the fastest. Ready? Set? Go!
- Hula contest. Hula hoop, that is. Prizes for the longest hula run — and most creative hula hooping. (Who can go from their neck to their wrist without dropping it?)
- Lei horseshoes. It's like horseshoes, except with leis. Pound a couple of wood stakes in the ground and take aim. Or better yet, use people as the target — see who can get the most leis around one person's neck.
Luau Party Tunes
- Hawaii Five-O The Ventures
- The Hukilau Song Don Ho
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow Facing Future
- Can't Help Falling in Love With You Elvis Presley
- Surfin' Luau Annette Funicello
- Luau Lei The Surfers
- Blue Hawaii Elvis Presley
- Aloha Hula Hits Unlimited
- To You, Sweetheart, Aloha The Waikikis
- Beach in Hawaii Ziggy Marley
How to Talk Like a Local
Ae: yes
Hoapili: close friend
Ho`olaule`a: celebration
ho`okipa: hospitality
Honi: kiss
inu: drink
Ku`uipo: sweetheart
lama pa'ipa'i: cocktail
lolo: crazy
Mai e `ai: come and eat
`ono: delicious
Some Handy Phrases:
Hele mei hoohiwahiwa: Come celebrate.
`O wai kou inoa?: What is your name?
Aloha Au Ia 'Oe: I love you.
A hui hou kakou: Until we meet again.
Pomaika`i: Good luck.
Mahalo: Thank you.
Check out our collection of authentic Hawaiian Food Recipes.