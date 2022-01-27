Is This Heaven? Little Debbie Is Turning Their Most Iconic Snack Cakes Into Ice Cream Flavors
Swiss Rolls ice cream? We'll take two sccops!
In November, Little Debbie made everyone's holiday dreams come true early when they released Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, a blend of vanilla ice cream, pound cake pieces, and festive red frosting. Fans of the snack cakes made by Tennessee-based McKee Foods flocked to stores to snatch up the pints — and some places ran out in hours.
Now, enthusiasts have seven more reasons to rejoice, as Little Debbie is partnering once again with Michigan's Hudsonville Ice Cream to turn seven of their iconic snacks into frozen desserts. Here's how the duo describe their new dreamy confections:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
- Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
- Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
- Honey Buns: Honey bun-flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl
- Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream
- Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl
The ice creams will be available very soon, on February 1, but only at Walmart stores — which is all the reason we need to visit Walmart everyday next week, so we can get our hands on these heavenly sweets. (And we'll take a box of the matching snack cakes, too, for good measure).