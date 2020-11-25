We Just Learned a Big Secret About Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes
You don't have to tell anyone twice that the best part about the holidays is the food. Sure, there's reconnecting with your family, giving back to the community, and getting in the spirit with your favorite holiday-themed books, films, and songs, but food is what glues that all together. And one of the most beloved holiday-oriented foods out there is one of the most famous snack cakes of all: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.
For those unfamiliar, Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes have a cult-like status in the snacking world. Snack cake connoisseurs anticipate them all year, and back in October, when news broke that their grocery store release would be delayed several weeks, people were dismayed.
Luckily, a number of Christmas Snack Cake fans have confirmed that the treats are becoming available (though quickly disappearing), and It's a Southern Thing writer Matt Mitchell alerted Twitter about something even better: Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Big Pack.
As Mitchell points out, these Big Pack Christmas Tree Cakes are about 50 percent larger than the average one — they take on the appearance of fuller Christmas trees if you really need something to compare them to. The important part is that you're getting more cake.
It's next to impossible to find Christmas Tree Cakes in stores right now, but the good news is the internet exists and Little Debbie has an entire holiday store on Amazon. While you'll only find the Big Packs at Walmart, Amazon offers a Christmas Tree Cake bundle, meaning you can get all the festive cakes your heart desires without having to fight someone in the snack aisle.