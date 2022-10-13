The Best Limited-Time Only Sam's Club Items To Get Your Hands On ASAP

Sam's Club is bringing all the fall and spooky season vibes with these specialty items.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022
Sam's Club Logo
Photo: Allrecipes

We love shopping at Sam's Club for all our essentials. Where else can you get what feels like a year's supply of pasta sauce for only a few bucks? While a Sam's membership is worth it just for the bulk items and great prices, the club store also has some awesome hidden gems.

When strolling through the massive aisles, you've probably happened upon some cool Member's Mark branded items that you wouldn't find at other stores. Not only does Sam's sell exclusive products under its private label, but it also gets first dibs on many of the hottest brands' new items—like Hershey's and General Mills.

This month, you'll find tons of fall and Halloween products, plus some additional goodies available at Sam's. They won't be around for long though, so if you want to stock up, you'll have to get to your nearest store quickly.

Note: prices may vary depending on your store.

Halloween Treats Available For a Limited Time Only at Sam's Club

Monsters Breakfast Cereal

Monsters Breakfast Cereal
Sam's Club

General Mills brought back its Halloween cereals this year—including the first re-release of Frute Brute in nearly a decade. If you can't choose which nostalgic cereal you want to enjoy, you don't have to with Sam's Club's variety pack. For just $7.98, you'll get one box each of Frute Brute, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, and Count Chocula to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Hostess ScaryCakes Cupcakes and Chocolate Cake Twinkies Variety Pack

Hostess ScaryCakes Cupcakes and Chocolate Cake Twinkies Variety Pack
Sam's Club

There's nothing scarier than running out of your favorite Hostess treats. This month, grab a 32-count variety pack of limited-edition Halloween cakes—including Spooky Twinkies, which feature chocolate cake instead of yellow cake, and ScaryCakes, which have an orange frosting in place of the brown chocolate frosting. You can hand them out to trick-or-treaters or keep them all for yourself, either way, each box costs $8.38.

M&M'S Milk Chocolate Ghoul's Mix Bulk Halloween Candy

M&M'S Milk Chocolate Ghoul's Mix Bulk Halloween Candy
Sam's Club

Sure, you probably can't hand these M&M's out to trick-or-treaters, but sometimes you need to treat yourself. Grab this 62-ounce container of Ghoul's Mix M&M's for $13.98. Not only are they a tasty poppable snack, but they also work great in baking to make your M&M treats more spooky.

Fall Specialties Available For a Limited Time Only at Sam's Club

Member's Mark Maple Honey Sesame Cashews

Member's Mark Maple Honey Sesame Cashews
Sam's Club

These Maple Honey Sesame Cashews have it all: a crunch plus sweet, salty, and savory seasonal flavor. You can't ask for a better mid-day snack that will keep your belly full and your taste buds satisfied. Each 19-ounce container costs $9.98.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Pecan Granola Clusters

Member's Mark Pumpkin Pecan Granola Clusters
Sam's Club

Even though pumpkin spice-flavored items have been available for what feels like an eternity, we're just now entering peak pumpkin season. If you haven't seen it yet, Sam's Club is selling soft-baked Pumpkin Pecan Granola Clusters made with pumpkin puree, pecans, a pumpkin spice blend, and a sweet yogurt drizzle. This fall must-have is available in a 24-ounce bag for $9.98.

Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin

Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin
Sam's Club

When you're ready to make all your pumpkin-packed recipes, what other canned pumpkin would you turn to than Libby's? The trusted brand has been America's choice for canned pumpkin for nearly 100 years. Stock up on this three-pack of canned pumpkin for your pies, breads, chilis, and more for just $8.98.

Other Must-Have Limited Time Only Products at Sam's Club

Member's Mark Bang Bang Sweet & Spicy Seasoning & Sauce Mix

Member's Mark Bang Bang Sweet & Spicy Seasoning and Sauce Mix
Sam's Club

Members are raving about this new Bang Bang seasoning sold exclusively at Sam's. It's the perfect blend of sweet and spicy that you can add to meat, seafood, rice, veggies, or anything else on your menu. No need to head to a restaurant when you can grab this spice mix for $3.98 and make your favorite Bang Bang foods at home.

Member's Mark Churro Twists

Member's Mark Churro Twists
Sam's Club

These crave-worthy Churro Twists are the ultimate sweet and crunchy snack. Eat them by the handful or enjoy them atop ice cream. Grab a bag (or a couple bags) for $3.98 each.

Reese's Drizzled Popcorn

Reese's Drizzled Popcorn
Sam's Club

Indulge yourself in the rich, decadent flavors of peanut butter- and chocolate-covered popcorn. Each piece of popcorn is drizzled with real melted Reese's candy. You truly won't be able to stop eating this sweet, creamy, salty, and crunchy Reese's popcorn. Our mouths are already watering—so we'll be picking up a few bags for $7.48 each.

Frank's RedHot Gameday Wing Sauce

Frank's RedHot Gameday Wing Sauce
Sam's Club

Tailgating season is upon us, which means you'll be enjoying all the Buffalo chicken dip, wings, ribs, and other savory shareable game day eats. If that's the case, now's the time to grab all your favorite flavors of wing sauce in one pack. Frank's Gameday pack includes Buffalo, Nashville Hot, and Stingin' Honey Teriyaki sauces for just $8.58.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Sam's Club Products Under $20 We're Stocking up on This Month
Sam's Club Logo
The Best New Products at Sam's Club This Month
Aldi store with fall leaves overlay
The Best New Seasonal Products Coming to Aldi in September
Aldi Storefront
Aldi Shared Its October Finds With Us — These Are the Products We're Adding to Our Cart
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
How to Make Chick-fil-A Sandwiches at Home
Sam's Club Sign
My Favorite Sam's Club Find For Making Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwiches Is on Sale Right Now
A Mickey Mouse-shaped jack o' lantern in a bed of orange mums on Main Street, USA in Disneyland Resort
Disneyland's Bizarre New Halloween Dips are Both Trick and Treat
Sam's Club Storefront
The 10 Best Food Items on Sale at Sam's Club This Month
Frankenstein's Monster holding a box of Franken Berry cereal with a bowl of the cereal next to it.
General Mills is Bringing Back 4 Nostalgic Cereals Just in Time for Halloween
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Products Under $10 to Buy at Sam's Club This Month
Aldi Sign
We Got a Sneak Peek at the September Aldi Finds, Here's What We're Buying
Coffee Mate Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie coffee creamer
A New Seasonal Coffee Creamer Will Make Autumn Mornings Extra Cozy
overhead shot of pumpkins and cinnamon sticks
The Best Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Snacks Hitting Shelves This Fall
Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate can
No Need to Panic: There Isn't Actually a Halloween Candy Shortage
Sam's Club Logo
You Can Get a Sam's Club Membership for a Fourth of the Price, Just in Time for the Fourth of July
Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy
Which Wholesale Club Is Right for You?