We love shopping at Sam's Club for all our essentials. Where else can you get what feels like a year's supply of pasta sauce for only a few bucks? While a Sam's membership is worth it just for the bulk items and great prices, the club store also has some awesome hidden gems.

When strolling through the massive aisles, you've probably happened upon some cool Member's Mark branded items that you wouldn't find at other stores. Not only does Sam's sell exclusive products under its private label, but it also gets first dibs on many of the hottest brands' new items—like Hershey's and General Mills.

This month, you'll find tons of fall and Halloween products, plus some additional goodies available at Sam's. They won't be around for long though, so if you want to stock up, you'll have to get to your nearest store quickly.

Note: prices may vary depending on your store.

Halloween Treats Available For a Limited Time Only at Sam's Club

Monsters Breakfast Cereal

General Mills brought back its Halloween cereals this year—including the first re-release of Frute Brute in nearly a decade. If you can't choose which nostalgic cereal you want to enjoy, you don't have to with Sam's Club's variety pack. For just $7.98, you'll get one box each of Frute Brute, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, and Count Chocula to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Hostess ScaryCakes Cupcakes and Chocolate Cake Twinkies Variety Pack

There's nothing scarier than running out of your favorite Hostess treats. This month, grab a 32-count variety pack of limited-edition Halloween cakes—including Spooky Twinkies, which feature chocolate cake instead of yellow cake, and ScaryCakes, which have an orange frosting in place of the brown chocolate frosting. You can hand them out to trick-or-treaters or keep them all for yourself, either way, each box costs $8.38.

M&M'S Milk Chocolate Ghoul's Mix Bulk Halloween Candy

Sure, you probably can't hand these M&M's out to trick-or-treaters, but sometimes you need to treat yourself. Grab this 62-ounce container of Ghoul's Mix M&M's for $13.98. Not only are they a tasty poppable snack, but they also work great in baking to make your M&M treats more spooky.

Fall Specialties Available For a Limited Time Only at Sam's Club

Member's Mark Maple Honey Sesame Cashews

These Maple Honey Sesame Cashews have it all: a crunch plus sweet, salty, and savory seasonal flavor. You can't ask for a better mid-day snack that will keep your belly full and your taste buds satisfied. Each 19-ounce container costs $9.98.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Pecan Granola Clusters

Even though pumpkin spice-flavored items have been available for what feels like an eternity, we're just now entering peak pumpkin season. If you haven't seen it yet, Sam's Club is selling soft-baked Pumpkin Pecan Granola Clusters made with pumpkin puree, pecans, a pumpkin spice blend, and a sweet yogurt drizzle. This fall must-have is available in a 24-ounce bag for $9.98.

Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin

When you're ready to make all your pumpkin-packed recipes, what other canned pumpkin would you turn to than Libby's? The trusted brand has been America's choice for canned pumpkin for nearly 100 years. Stock up on this three-pack of canned pumpkin for your pies, breads, chilis, and more for just $8.98.

Other Must-Have Limited Time Only Products at Sam's Club

Member's Mark Bang Bang Sweet & Spicy Seasoning & Sauce Mix

Members are raving about this new Bang Bang seasoning sold exclusively at Sam's. It's the perfect blend of sweet and spicy that you can add to meat, seafood, rice, veggies, or anything else on your menu. No need to head to a restaurant when you can grab this spice mix for $3.98 and make your favorite Bang Bang foods at home.

Member's Mark Churro Twists

These crave-worthy Churro Twists are the ultimate sweet and crunchy snack. Eat them by the handful or enjoy them atop ice cream. Grab a bag (or a couple bags) for $3.98 each.

Reese's Drizzled Popcorn

Indulge yourself in the rich, decadent flavors of peanut butter- and chocolate-covered popcorn. Each piece of popcorn is drizzled with real melted Reese's candy. You truly won't be able to stop eating this sweet, creamy, salty, and crunchy Reese's popcorn. Our mouths are already watering—so we'll be picking up a few bags for $7.48 each.

Frank's RedHot Gameday Wing Sauce

Tailgating season is upon us, which means you'll be enjoying all the Buffalo chicken dip, wings, ribs, and other savory shareable game day eats. If that's the case, now's the time to grab all your favorite flavors of wing sauce in one pack. Frank's Gameday pack includes Buffalo, Nashville Hot, and Stingin' Honey Teriyaki sauces for just $8.58.