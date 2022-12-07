Lidl Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendar Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Lidl US issued a voluntary recall for its Favorina-branded Advent calendar due to possible Salmonella contamination on December 6. The 24-day Advent calendar contains pieces of Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling.

The recalled Advent calendar was sold at all Lidl stores across the country between October 12 and December 5. The calendars have now been removed from shelves.

All of the 8.4 oz Favorina-branded Advent Calendars (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) are impacted, but you can check the barcode and best-by date to know if you have a recalled calendar. The contaminated calendars have a best-by year of 2023 and the barcode number 4056489516965.

No illnesses or adverse effects have been reported after consuming the chocolate in the Advent calendars. Lidl issued the recall after discovering the problem during routine testing.

If you have the Favorina Advent calendar, do not consume the chocolate inside of it. Instead, either throw it away or return it to a Lidl store for a full refund—Lidl says you do not need a receipt to receive the refund.

Salmonella can infect anyone, but it can cause serious infections in children, elderly people, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Most healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. However, in some serious cases, Salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

If you have any questions about this recall, you can contact Lidl's Customer Care Hotline at 1-844-747-5435.