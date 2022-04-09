What Do the Colors of the Le Creuset Knobs Mean?

Le Creuset is known for its bold, heirloom-quality cookware that can brighten up any kitchen. Their colorful products withstand the test of time, which makes Le Creuset a beloved name for many home cooks.

But just when you think you know everything about the French cookware, they throw something new at us: like the fact their knob colors have meanings.

And you can change the knobs if you want something different. Yes, Le Creuset sells different knobs that you can use interchangeably on your cookware, specifically their Dutch ovens, braiser, and signature saucepan.

There are six different colored knobs that you'll find on Le Creuset lids, and they have different meanings.

What Do the Different Le Creuset Knobs Mean?

Le Creuset Knob Chart Credit: Kaitlyn Collins/Dotdash Meredith

The different knob colors symbolize the max temperature that the knob can withstand in the oven. All Le Creuset knobs are made from either stainless steel or phenolic — the phenolic knobs are made from phenolic resin and have a better grip than the stainless steel knobs.

Some stainless steel knobs have also been enhanced with decorative metal finishes, like gold and copper, but the material is still the same as the classic stainless steel knob.

When it comes to the different knob colors and their oven safety, here is what each one means:

Stainless Steel Knobs are oven safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C)

Gold and Light Gold Knobs are oven safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C)

Copper Knobs are oven safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C)

Signature Phenolic Knobs are oven safe up to 480 degrees F (245 degrees C)

Classic Phenolic Knobs (the ones with the logo AND Le Creuset name) are oven safe up to 390 degrees F (195 degrees C)

Le Creuset's knobs come in three different sizes, small, medium, and large, to perfectly fit their cookware. The small knobs are 1 ½ inches, the medium knobs are 2 inches, and the large knobs are 2 ¼ inches. You can find a full guide for choosing the properly sized knob on the Le Creuset website.

The interchangeable knobs can be used to dress up and personalize your cookware — especially with their shaped knobs, like the Light Gold Heart Knob or the Stainless Steel Flower Knob — or for more practical reasons, like higher max oven temperatures. Either way, you can purchase a new knob from the Le Creuset website, or other cookware retailers, where they range in price from $18 to $28.

How to Change the Knobs on Your Le Creuset Cookware

Le Creuset recommends replacing any knob that is damaged from dropping, corrosion, or general wear and tear. Whether you want to upgrade the look of your cookware with a new knob, or you need a replacement for a broken knob, replacing the knob on your Le Creuset cookware is pretty easy.

To change knobs, all you'll need is a screwdriver and the new, properly sized knob that you want to add to your lid. Use your screwdriver to loosen the screw on the underside of the lid. When the screw is loose, hold the screw in place with one finger so it's flush with the underside of the lid. With your other hand, unscrew the knob, turning it counter-clockwise, and pull upward until the knob comes off.

Keep holding the screw in place and line up the new knob with the screw. Gently twist the knob clockwise onto the lid until it is snug against the lid. Do not use a screwdriver to tighten the screw because this can damage the enamel of the lid.