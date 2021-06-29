Mix Greek Yogurt Into Jell-O For a Cool, Creamy Treat You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

a glass cup of strawberry jello topped with a layer of strawberry jello made with yogurt

As a life-long Jell-O fan, I'm not sure when I first discovered the cool, creamy combination of Jell-O and yogurt. I remember as a kid mixing prepared Jell-O with yogurt in a bowl, sort of chopping up the Jell-O into a mosaic, terrazzo-like mess of Jell-O suspended in plain white yogurt. So, naturally, as I grew up and started to experiment in the kitchen, it wasn't long before I tried adding yogurt to the Jell-O before setting. The result? I was hooked!

It's super easy to do -- just by replacing some of the water with yogurt, and especially Greek yogurt, Jell-O turns into a light and creamy mousse-like treat. Mix in some fresh fruit and it starts to look like a sophisticated party-ready dessert. I also really like how the tartness and added fat from the yogurt temper some of the sweetness of the Jell-O.

Here I'll show you how to make layered Jell-O Greek yogurt cups; you can go for the two-layer effect like I have here, or you can easily just go for one layer and use a full cup of Greek yogurt instead. Whichever you choose, try this method out with almost any Jell-O flavor and fruit combination imaginable.

How to Make Jell-O Yogurt Cups

ingredients and supplies needed for jello yogurt cups Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

What You'll Need

4 ramekins or glasses, about 8 ounces each

1 box strawberry-flavored Jell-O

1 cup sliced strawberries

1/2 cup 5% Greek yogurt

Mixing bowl and whisk

jello and hot water in a mixing bowl with a whisk Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

Step 1: Combine Jell-O and hot water

Using the directions stated on the box, combine the Jell-O powder with 1 cup of hot water and whisk well until dissolved.

jello in a pyrex measuring cup Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

Step 2: Divide and add cold water

Here's where you deviate from the directions on the box: Pour half of the Jell-O mixture into a measuring cup, to the 1/2 cup mark. Add 1/2 cup of cold water to reach 1 cup.

glasses with strawberry slices and jello Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

Step 3: Combine with fruit in glasses

Divide the 1 cup of Jell-O between four glasses and add sliced strawberries. Transfer to the refrigerator until partially set, about 20 minutes.

mixing yogurt into jello Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

Step 4: Add yogurt

Whisk 1/2 cup Greek yogurt into the remaining 1/2 cup of lukewarm Jell-O until thoroughly combined. (Do not add the yogurt to the Jell-O while still piping hot, as the yogurt could curdle.) I recommend doing this once the Jell-O in the fridge is partially set, right before pouring the yogurt layer over top.

pouring a layer of yogurt jello over the layer of regular jello Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

Step 5: Pour in yogurt mixture

Pour the yogurt layer over the partially set bottom layer. Transfer to the fridge to set completely, between 3 to 4 hours.

a spoonful of jello yogurt, which looks like mousse Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

Step 6: Enjoy!

Once set, the yogurt layer has the texture of a light and airy mousse. It's seriously delicious and so easy to make.

Tips & Ideas

The fruit and Jell-O combinations are seemingly endless, but here are some personal favorites for combining with yogurt: Diced fresh mango + strawberry Jell-O Mandarin oranges + orange Jell-O Canned pineapple + pineapple Jell-O topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut chips



If you want to double the recipe, make one box of Jell-O as directed on the box, then follow the above directions for the other box, using 1 cup hot water to dissolve the Jell-O and then adding 1 cup Greek yogurt once it has cooled slightly.

Follow the same method to make a Jell-O yogurt pie, pouring the first entire layer over a slightly frozen graham cracker pie crust.

