You Can Eat Bacon on Everything 24/7 at This New Restaurant

If it's your dream to eat bacon on everything (and we mean everything), then you need to get yourself to Las Vegas this fall. A new restaurant with a bacon-packed menu is heading to the D Las Vegas hotel and casino.

The restaurant, appropriately named Bacon Nation, will serve just about everything a bacon lover could want — including a bacon flight to try some of the restaurant's 14 house-cured bacon flavors. Some of the mouthwatering bacon flavors include lemon pepper, brown sugar, teriyaki, Cajun, jalapeño, Buffalo, salt and vinegar, applewood bourbon, truffle, and, of course, chocolate-dipped.

In addition to the flights, the menu will also include sandwiches with weaved bacon as the "bread," boozy milkshakes, draft beers, and plenty more bacon-inspired items. And, if you can't decide whether bacon is a morning, afternoon, or night food, that's okay too because Bacon Nation will be open 24/7. That's right, you can satisfy your bacon craving after a long night out on the Las Vegas strip and for brunch the next day.

Bacon Nation Restaurant in Las Vegas Credit: PGAL

"Bacon Nation will not only deliver a delicious menu but will be a noteworthy dining experience for guests. We will have 24-hours' worth of options for everyone, featuring classic breakfasts, late-night eats and a sensationally fun brunch," says Greg Costello, partner of Bacon Nation and Founding Partner of Downtown Hospitality Group. "Be sure to ask for 'The Elvis' — it's one of my favorites!"